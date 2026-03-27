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Trios Of Suck

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

#free punch the monkey!
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The three most important positions in a football organization (ex the owner) are arguably the GM, Head Coach, and QB.

This thread got me thinking: https://finheaven.com/threads/who-was-our-worst-starting-qb-of-all-time.390187/

In addition to the bad QBs (some left off the list in the survey), we have had bad all 3 at the same time. Thusly the title of the thread -"Trios of Suck."

We just had Grier, McDaniel, Tua.

But how about Tannenbaum, Gase, Jay Cutler? Remember the trick play when that bum Cutler was lined up at WR, and didn't even move on the snap because that is how little he cared.

Quite a doozy. Not sure what was worse? As bad as the Tannenbaum crew was, they did not do the lasting damage the Grier crew did, other than being the chicken that ultimately laid the Grier egg, and all that transpired since then, so in some respects they did serious lasting damage.

This is giving me PTSD already. Were there other combinations of three in the past that in retrospect were just as ugly?

We sure have had some doozies under Ross's tenure. Hopefully, we are on a better path now. It seems mathematically impossible to screw it up as badly 3 times in a row, I hope!
 
Finsup81 said:
Nothing top 2007 imo. Randy Mueller at GM, Cam Cameron as HC. And our 3 starting QBs that year:

Trent Green, John Beck, and Cleo Lemon
Click to expand...
Oh jeez. Yup. I am going to need ayhuasca therapy and a lobotomy after some of these responses. How could we constantly eff up this badly it seems impossible
 
Why bother?

Seriously, this trolling bullshit of "worst" whatever the **** we want to name next, needs to stop.
 
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