phinsforlife
#free punch the monkey!
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The three most important positions in a football organization (ex the owner) are arguably the GM, Head Coach, and QB.
This thread got me thinking: https://finheaven.com/threads/who-was-our-worst-starting-qb-of-all-time.390187/
In addition to the bad QBs (some left off the list in the survey), we have had bad all 3 at the same time. Thusly the title of the thread -"Trios of Suck."
We just had Grier, McDaniel, Tua.
But how about Tannenbaum, Gase, Jay Cutler? Remember the trick play when that bum Cutler was lined up at WR, and didn't even move on the snap because that is how little he cared.
Quite a doozy. Not sure what was worse? As bad as the Tannenbaum crew was, they did not do the lasting damage the Grier crew did, other than being the chicken that ultimately laid the Grier egg, and all that transpired since then, so in some respects they did serious lasting damage.
This is giving me PTSD already. Were there other combinations of three in the past that in retrospect were just as ugly?
We sure have had some doozies under Ross's tenure. Hopefully, we are on a better path now. It seems mathematically impossible to screw it up as badly 3 times in a row, I hope!
This thread got me thinking: https://finheaven.com/threads/who-was-our-worst-starting-qb-of-all-time.390187/
In addition to the bad QBs (some left off the list in the survey), we have had bad all 3 at the same time. Thusly the title of the thread -"Trios of Suck."
We just had Grier, McDaniel, Tua.
But how about Tannenbaum, Gase, Jay Cutler? Remember the trick play when that bum Cutler was lined up at WR, and didn't even move on the snap because that is how little he cared.
Quite a doozy. Not sure what was worse? As bad as the Tannenbaum crew was, they did not do the lasting damage the Grier crew did, other than being the chicken that ultimately laid the Grier egg, and all that transpired since then, so in some respects they did serious lasting damage.
This is giving me PTSD already. Were there other combinations of three in the past that in retrospect were just as ugly?
We sure have had some doozies under Ross's tenure. Hopefully, we are on a better path now. It seems mathematically impossible to screw it up as badly 3 times in a row, I hope!