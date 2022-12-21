Trip to Miami - Advice?

Austin Tatious
Starter
Club Member
Hi all, I hope I am not clouding the main forum but I have seen other threads like this. I am bringing my family to Miami over the holidays. I have small children (ages from 7 to 5), so this is hardly a "go to clubs" visit. We are booked on South beach.
1.My main question is recommendations for filling our time in terms of sights, or cool restaurants.
2.Also, I am renting a car. Is there a place in the keys, whether a restaurant or great spot to see in a quick day trip from Miami. I suppose we could also do a day trip to Orlando or the space center if you guys think its feasible? Kids haven't seen the ocean so that is a priority.
3.Lastly, if you recommend a good car rental service on South Beach, I would appreciate it. I need a big SUV type thing so the family can move around in peace. There seem to be multiple vis' on Collins.
Thanks in advance to all my friends here.
