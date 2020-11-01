trove of NFL draft picks was factor in decision to start Tua Tagovailoa

One factor that contributed to the Miami Dolphins' decision to name rookie Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback was the fact that Miami owns the Houston Texans' first- and second-round picks in next year's NFL draft, league sources told ESPN.
The Dolphins need to know what they have in Tagovailoa as they enter the 2021 draft with two picks in each of the first two rounds, courtesy of their trade last year that sent left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Texans.
"That's definitely a part of it," one source close to the Dolphins' thinking told ESPN, regarding Miami's recent decision to replace popular veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick with Tagovailoa. "Whoever told you that is right."
www.espn.com

