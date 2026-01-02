Troy Aikman Added As A Consultant For Our GM Search

This is the right idea, Marino sadly has proven to be the ex QB not capable of helping to get it right. I would still like to see another outsider or two added to the search committee. I like Jimmy Johnson and Pat Riley. Interestingly the Washington Commanders used the Golden State Warriors GM on their search committee for both head coach and GM.



It sounds like they are focusing on someone with a background in scouting, but there is more to building a team than just scouting and drafting. Free agents, trades, hiring the right coach, deciding where the money goes, and most importantly building a team as opposed to a disjointed collection of pieces with no identity. Also the new GM needs the right org structure with full autonomy and full control over the staff, or nothing is going to matter. If Ross forces a coach and others on the GM again, and meddles, we know how that ends. Not to mention, no good candidate will take the job with those restrictions.



I have no idea if this is an indication Champ has not been given the job already, or it will just turn out to be a smokescreen.



I have no idea if it means anything about McDaniel either and if Ross will decide to keep him and resort to another forced marriage between a GM and a coach. Sadly, Aikman is purported to have no say in the coaching decision.







