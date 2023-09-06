Troy Aikman could’ve been a Dolphin

mrbunglez
He doesn't seem to have much of a personality, opposite of the Manning bros who seem to be a laugh a minute although sometimes a bit too much. We are talking 20 years ago though. Just think of the carousel of QBs we tried and failed at...he would have been an upgrade along with dare I say it, Brees. still hurts!Dude didn't need any more concussions. It's painful to watch him on TV already.