Troy Aikman's Reaction to Miami Scoring 70

DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 874
- Reaction score
- 2,053
- Age
- 46
- Location
- Miami, FL
Aikman: The Miami Dolphins are hitting on ALL CYLINDERS! - Miami Dolphins
Troy Aikman and Joe Buck join Scott Van Pelt on Monday Night Countdown to give their reactions to the Miami Dolphins’ unreal 70-20 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday before SVP analyzes his biggest takeaways from Week 3 between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville...
dolphinstalk.com