True Insight

Great insight by Warner talking about Tua playing too fast. We saw that so many times this year, and heard it a lot about him struggling to play off script, especially once that 1st read isn't there. This all falls on the HC, in my opinion. So tired of hearing him referred to as a genius.
The offense was completely focused on getting the ball out quickly, and DC's adjusted by game 4 (up in Buffalo).
McDaniel must have been terrified that Tua would get hit, or that he thought the o-line was skunky. For all the window dressing, I thought the offensive design was weak.