 True Insight | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

True Insight

Great insight by Warner talking about Tua playing too fast. We saw that so many times this year, and heard it a lot about him struggling to play off script, especially once that 1st read isn't there. This all falls on the HC, in my opinion. So tired of hearing him referred to as a genius.

The offense was completely focused on getting the ball out quickly, and DC's adjusted by game 4 (up in Buffalo).

McDaniel must have been terrified that Tua would get hit, or that he thought the o-line was skunky. For all the window dressing, I thought the offensive design was weak.
 
Our OL issues were partially masked with Tua's ability to get the ball out fast and accurate. Against better teams who take things away, the OL reared it's ugly head again. We have to get better in the trenches and be able to consistently run the ball, especially late in the season when the weather negates some of our speed and pass ability. McD also needs to stop abandoning the run when it is working.
 
Been watching a lot of Kurt's stuff the past few days, probably because what he's saying is what I've said on here, lol. Nice to read somebody who agrees with me. I've been going on and on about there being no Plan B when the 1st read is taken away by pressure, etc. Kurt calls it having no hot plan. For everyone spouting that Tua is a one read QB and that he gets rattled quickly; Kurt said it's because there's no hot read built into this offense. He blames that on both the offense and partly the QB. But when you see Tua complaining about snapping the ball at 1 second left in the play clock because 2 guys are always in motion, maybe it all comes together. There is no time to set up the hot read or audible.
 
The Dolphins have the same game plan every game. There's no adjustments to counter a different opposing defense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom