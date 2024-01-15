True Insight

Been watching a lot of Kurt's stuff the past few days, probably because what he's saying is what I've said on here, lol. Nice to read somebody who agrees with me. I've been going on and on about there being no Plan B when the 1st read is taken away by pressure, etc. Kurt calls it having no hot plan. For everyone spouting that Tua is a one read QB and that he gets rattled quickly; Kurt said it's because there's no hot read built into this offense. He blames that on both the offense and partly the QB. But when you see Tua complaining about snapping the ball at 1 second left in the play clock because 2 guys are always in motion, maybe it all comes together. There is no time to set up the hot read or audible.