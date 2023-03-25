There is a simple measurement for how good or bad Chris Grier is. I know that we can all point to this move or that move that didn’t work out or that a better move could’ve been made, but the true measurement of Chris Grier and his skill or success is how talented is the roster he has a assembled, and then how far does it get this year.



On paper, this looks like the most talented Dolphins roster I’ve seen in 30 years. For all of the criticism, this is a talented roster.

’