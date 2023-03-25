 True measurement of Chris Grier. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

True measurement of Chris Grier.

Kyndig

Kyndig

There is a simple measurement for how good or bad Chris Grier is. I know that we can all point to this move or that move that didn’t work out or that a better move could’ve been made, but the true measurement of Chris Grier and his skill or success is how talented is the roster he has a assembled, and then how far does it get this year.

On paper, this looks like the most talented Dolphins roster I’ve seen in 30 years. For all of the criticism, this is a talented roster.
 
Ray R

Ray R

Kyndig said:
There is a simple measurement for how good or bad Chris Grier is. I know that we can all point to this move or that move that didn't work out or that a better move could've been made, but the true measurement of Chris Grier and his skill or success is how talented is the roster he has a assembled, and then how far does it get this year.

On paper, this looks like the most talented Dolphins roster I've seen in 30 years. For all of the criticism, this is a talented roster.

On paper, this looks like the most talented Dolphins roster I’ve seen in 30 years. For all of the criticism, this is a talented roster.
One undeniable measurement of how good he has been, is his longevity.
 
Finsational

Finsational

Ray R said:
Those who pay the bills get to make the decisions.

Why aren't you one of those decision makers?
I bet I know why. - rLOL
C'mon now, he's been a fan since 8 years old and stayed at a Holiday Inn. That practically makes him perfect GM material. Why so harsh Ray?
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Tough to be considered a top GM in the NFL when your franchise has not won a playoff game in 2 decades. Particularly when you’ve been part of said franchise since 2000 and the GM since 2016. I think he has made good moves the past few years, but it doesn’t mean much if we don’t win.
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Ray R said:
One undeniable measurement of how good he has been, is his longevity.
We don't know what goes on behind the scenes. Yes, he's made some mistakes, but I am guessing Ross and his inner circle aren't as clueless as some think they are. Grier is a decent GM and he has improved these last few years. There is a lot that goes into winning and GMs have different styles. If coaches want input and a say on the menu, Grier will use their input and shop for the groceries.
 
