Truth about Tua

So just watched this. Thought it was a good break down of Tua.
I agree with most it's time to look for a replacement but thought some others would like to see this.

Yup - Hadn’t watched more than 3 minutes of this yet, but Tua has been facing an uphill battle since the hip injury.

Not being able to get his mobility and confidence back at a time where he was told by all he was a savior but then coupled with Flores really hurt him.

He briefly flourished as Salty Tua early with McD. But his mediocrity is on display tenfold with this depleted roster.
 
state06 said:
Yup - Hadn’t watched more than 3 minutes of this yet, but Tua has been facing an uphill battle since the hip injury.

Not being able to get his mobility and confidence back at a time where he was told by all he was a savior but then coupled with Flores really hurt him.

He briefly flourished as Salty Tua early with McD. But his mediocrity is on display tenfold with this depleted roster.
I don’t think his hip or his ankle has or is hindering his game.

It’s all excuses with him because he’s not willing to put in the work and never has.
 
djphinfan said:
I don’t think his hip or his ankle has or is hindering his game.

It’s all excuses with him because he’s not willing to put in the work and never has.
You could be right in that lack of rehab and upkeep due to laziness have caused him to look the way he does. But I’d bet that his hip and/or ankles are definitely hindering his play.
 
djphinfan said:
I don’t think his hip or his ankle has or is hindering his game.

It’s all excuses with him because he’s not willing to put in the work and never has.
He broke his right hip which included a posterior dislocation and a posterior wall fracture. It can take 6-12 months for the average person to recover from an injury this severe. The issue is that Tua is a left handed QB which means the force of his throws is created by torque from his right foot being planted and twisting his body.

I can guarantee, at the bare minimum, the hip injury took away velocity on his throws. He is lucky the medical staff on site was phenomenal and got his hip re-set on the field in under 5 minutes. The injury he suffered ends professional athlete’s careers.

I do not think Tua is lazy or unwilling to put in work. I think Grier drafted a guy based on who he was before a catastrophic injury and like 4-5 concussions and obviously he is a shell of the player he was as a 20 year old kid.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
He broke his right hip which included a posterior dislocation and a posterior wall fracture. It can take 6-12 months for the average person to recover from an injury this severe. The issue is that Tua is a left handed QB which means the force of his throws is created by torque from his right foot being planted and twisting his body.

I can guarantee, at the bare minimum, the hip injury took away velocity on his throws. He is lucky the medical staff on site was phenomenal and got his hip re-set on the field in under 5 minutes. The injury he suffered ends professional athlete’s careers.

I do not think Tua is lazy or unwilling to put in work. I think Grier drafted a guy based on who he was before a catastrophic injury and like 4-5 concussions and obviously he is a shell of the player he was as a 20 year old kid.
Its comparative, does Tua show up to work? Yea.

Does Tua do what former Superbowl champs have done to get better? 99.9% sure he hasnt.

Exhibit A -

Tom Brady frequently discussed his rigorous approach to football, emphasizing extensive film study, his proactive involvement in game planning with coaches (which included suggesting plays), and a relentless focus on turning his perceived weaknesses into strengths.

Film Study Habits

Brady was famous for his obsessive film study, viewing it as a core component of his success, especially since he felt he was not as physically gifted as other athletes.
Time Commitment: He often stated he would watch film "all day," sometimes for four or five hours straight without moving from his chair.
Focus on Detail: His study went beyond basic offensive plays. He would analyze the specific techniques and positioning of defensive backs and safeties to identify coverages and anticipate defensive schemes, a process his backups found baffling in its depth.
Preparation as a Superpower: He once mentioned, "I knew Kansas City's defense better than they knew themselves," illustrating his belief that preparation gave him a crucial edge.

Involvement in Play-Calling and Game Planning

Brady's deep understanding of the game meant he was heavily involved in weekly game plans.
Collaborative Approach: He worked closely with offensive coordinators like Josh McDaniels, keeping meticulous notes and suggesting plays he felt would be effective against specific defensive looks.
In-Game Adjustments: His preparation allowed him the confidence to make pre-snap adjustments, change routes, or audible plays on the field, which he felt made the game "easy" at times because he could exploit defensive tells.
Pushing Back on Reports: While it was widely understood he had significant input, Brady pushed back on reports that he made changes to game plans without coaches' consent, emphasizing the collaborative nature of the process.

Working on Weaknesses

Brady viewed challenges and even losses as opportunities to learn and grow, turning self-reflection into a key part of his process.
Turning Struggles into Strengths: Early in his career, he reportedly struggled against zone coverage. Through film study and practice, he developed techniques like "pre-snap patience" and manipulating defenders, eventually making zone coverage one of his most efficient situations.
Valuing Reps: From his college days, he learned to maximize every practice repetition with full intensity, treating even a couple of reps like the "Super Bowl" to ensure quality practice over mere volume.
Mental Game: He believed the mental aspect of football was his "superpower" and focused heavily on mental toughness, discipline, and consistency to overcome any physical limitations and improve continually.



I want whatever anyone is smoking if they believe Tua does a fraction of these things!
 
Brady was smart... Intelligent


And then we have Tua.
 
resnor said:
Brady was smart... Intelligent


And then we have Tua.
Step Brothers Yep GIF by reactionseditor
 
It’ll be interesting when Brady is older and reflects if all that was worth the consequences to his personal life.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
He broke his right hip which included a posterior dislocation and a posterior wall fracture. It can take 6-12 months for the average person to recover from an injury this severe. The issue is that Tua is a left handed QB which means the force of his throws is created by torque from his right foot being planted and twisting his body.

I can guarantee, at the bare minimum, the hip injury took away velocity on his throws. He is lucky the medical staff on site was phenomenal and got his hip re-set on the field in under 5 minutes. The injury he suffered ends professional athlete’s careers.

I do not think Tua is lazy or unwilling to put in work. I think Grier drafted a guy based on who he was before a catastrophic injury and like 4-5 concussions and obviously he is a shell of the player he was as a 20 year old kid.
No, Tua isn't lazy. The guy worked hard improving pretty much every off season

Just because he didn't work on what someone may have wanted them to, doesn't mean he was lazy or didn't work hard. Bro was one of the hardest workers in the off season for at least his first 4 years
 
Year 1 Offseason (2020)
The primary focus of his first NFL offseason was rehabilitation from the severe hip injury suffered at Alabama in November 2019. There was significant external uncertainty about whether he would return to his previous form. The readiness entering his rookie season was purely about achieving physical clearance to play and learning the NFL game under then-offensive coordinator Chan Gailey.
Year 2 Offseason (2021)
Entering his second year, the focus was on becoming more comfortable as the full-time starter and improving his mental processing and confidence. He worked on his physical fitness and arm strength, incorporating exercises with plyo balls and a long-distance throwing program to improve velocity and deep ball accuracy. The goal was to make the "Year 2 leap" expected of a high draft pick.
Year 3 Offseason (2022)
This offseason marked the arrival of new head coach Mike McDaniel. Tua's training shifted to align with the new offensive scheme, focusing on specific metrics like average time to throw and improving efficiency. The results were apparent during the season, as he led the league in several passing categories and had career-highs in yards per attempt and passer rating when on the field.
Year 4 Offseason (2023)
After multiple concussions forced him to miss five games in the 2022 season, durability became the overriding priority. This offseason was highly publicized as the "summer of change." His regimen included:
Bulking up: He added muscle mass with "a lot more reps with heavier weights" to better withstand hits.
Jiu-jitsu training: He learned how to fall properly to protect his head and neck from hitting the ground. Coaches and teammates noted his improved short-area explosiveness and command from this training.
New equipment: He planned to use a new helmet designed to offer extra head support. .

Anyone saying he didn't work hard is freaking clueless or just plain hating. Tua also held multiple off season workouts with just him and his WRS as well as his extensive film study his first few seasons. It is truly absurd to claim the guy was lazy.

Now this last season of 2, that may be a different story
 
AMakados10 said:
It’ll be interesting when Brady is older and reflects if all that was worth the consequences to his personal life.
Exactly. I’ll never expect an NFL player to throw their family in the dumpster for the game like Brady did. It’s great to be dedicated and disciplined, but Brady was obsessive. I’ve honestly believed for years that Brady has Asperger’s.
 
Gadsden86 said:
So just watched this. Thought it was a good break down of Tua.
I agree with most it's time to look for a replacement but thought some others would like to see this.

Facebook

www.facebook.com www.facebook.com
God bless him… but he’s lousy.

Showed a few moments and glimmers but, in the end, nothing more than an asterisk.

Small in big moments.
 
