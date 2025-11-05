Truth about Tua

Gadsden86
#1 Oronde Gadsden & Cameron Wake Fan
- Joined
- Nov 10, 2004
- Messages
- 2,275
- Reaction score
- 120
- Age
- 42
- Location
- Silent Hill!
I don’t think his hip or his ankle has or is hindering his game.Yup - Hadn’t watched more than 3 minutes of this yet, but Tua has been facing an uphill battle since the hip injury.
Not being able to get his mobility and confidence back at a time where he was told by all he was a savior but then coupled with Flores really hurt him.
He briefly flourished as Salty Tua early with McD. But his mediocrity is on display tenfold with this depleted roster.
You could be right in that lack of rehab and upkeep due to laziness have caused him to look the way he does. But I’d bet that his hip and/or ankles are definitely hindering his play.I don’t think his hip or his ankle has or is hindering his game.
It’s all excuses with him because he’s not willing to put in the work and never has.
He broke his right hip which included a posterior dislocation and a posterior wall fracture. It can take 6-12 months for the average person to recover from an injury this severe. The issue is that Tua is a left handed QB which means the force of his throws is created by torque from his right foot being planted and twisting his body.I don’t think his hip or his ankle has or is hindering his game.
It’s all excuses with him because he’s not willing to put in the work and never has.
Its comparative, does Tua show up to work? Yea.He broke his right hip which included a posterior dislocation and a posterior wall fracture. It can take 6-12 months for the average person to recover from an injury this severe. The issue is that Tua is a left handed QB which means the force of his throws is created by torque from his right foot being planted and twisting his body.
I can guarantee, at the bare minimum, the hip injury took away velocity on his throws. He is lucky the medical staff on site was phenomenal and got his hip re-set on the field in under 5 minutes. The injury he suffered ends professional athlete’s careers.
I do not think Tua is lazy or unwilling to put in work. I think Grier drafted a guy based on who he was before a catastrophic injury and like 4-5 concussions and obviously he is a shell of the player he was as a 20 year old kid.
Its comparative, does Tua show up to work? Yea.
Does Tua do what former Superbowl champs have done to get better? 99.9% sure he hasnt.
Exhibit A -
Tom Brady frequently discussed his rigorous approach to football, emphasizing extensive film study, his proactive involvement in game planning with coaches (which included suggesting plays), and a relentless focus on turning his perceived weaknesses into strengths.
Film Study Habits
Brady was famous for his obsessive film study, viewing it as a core component of his success, especially since he felt he was not as physically gifted as other athletes.
Time Commitment: He often stated he would watch film "all day," sometimes for four or five hours straight without moving from his chair.
Focus on Detail: His study went beyond basic offensive plays. He would analyze the specific techniques and positioning of defensive backs and safeties to identify coverages and anticipate defensive schemes, a process his backups found baffling in its depth.
Preparation as a Superpower: He once mentioned, "I knew Kansas City's defense better than they knew themselves," illustrating his belief that preparation gave him a crucial edge.
Involvement in Play-Calling and Game Planning
Brady's deep understanding of the game meant he was heavily involved in weekly game plans.
Collaborative Approach: He worked closely with offensive coordinators like Josh McDaniels, keeping meticulous notes and suggesting plays he felt would be effective against specific defensive looks.
In-Game Adjustments: His preparation allowed him the confidence to make pre-snap adjustments, change routes, or audible plays on the field, which he felt made the game "easy" at times because he could exploit defensive tells.
Pushing Back on Reports: While it was widely understood he had significant input, Brady pushed back on reports that he made changes to game plans without coaches' consent, emphasizing the collaborative nature of the process.
Working on Weaknesses
Brady viewed challenges and even losses as opportunities to learn and grow, turning self-reflection into a key part of his process.
Turning Struggles into Strengths: Early in his career, he reportedly struggled against zone coverage. Through film study and practice, he developed techniques like "pre-snap patience" and manipulating defenders, eventually making zone coverage one of his most efficient situations.
Valuing Reps: From his college days, he learned to maximize every practice repetition with full intensity, treating even a couple of reps like the "Super Bowl" to ensure quality practice over mere volume.
Mental Game: He believed the mental aspect of football was his "superpower" and focused heavily on mental toughness, discipline, and consistency to overcome any physical limitations and improve continually.
I want whatever anyone is smoking if they believe Tua does a fraction of these things!
Its comparative, does Tua show up to work? Yea.
Does Tua do what former Superbowl champs have done to get better? 99.9% sure he hasnt.
Exhibit A -
Tom Brady frequently discussed his rigorous approach to football, emphasizing extensive film study, his proactive involvement in game planning with coaches (which included suggesting plays), and a relentless focus on turning his perceived weaknesses into strengths.
Film Study Habits
Brady was famous for his obsessive film study, viewing it as a core component of his success, especially since he felt he was not as physically gifted as other athletes.
Time Commitment: He often stated he would watch film "all day," sometimes for four or five hours straight without moving from his chair.
Focus on Detail: His study went beyond basic offensive plays. He would analyze the specific techniques and positioning of defensive backs and safeties to identify coverages and anticipate defensive schemes, a process his backups found baffling in its depth.
Preparation as a Superpower: He once mentioned, "I knew Kansas City's defense better than they knew themselves," illustrating his belief that preparation gave him a crucial edge.
Involvement in Play-Calling and Game Planning
Brady's deep understanding of the game meant he was heavily involved in weekly game plans.
Collaborative Approach: He worked closely with offensive coordinators like Josh McDaniels, keeping meticulous notes and suggesting plays he felt would be effective against specific defensive looks.
In-Game Adjustments: His preparation allowed him the confidence to make pre-snap adjustments, change routes, or audible plays on the field, which he felt made the game "easy" at times because he could exploit defensive tells.
Pushing Back on Reports: While it was widely understood he had significant input, Brady pushed back on reports that he made changes to game plans without coaches' consent, emphasizing the collaborative nature of the process.
Working on Weaknesses
Brady viewed challenges and even losses as opportunities to learn and grow, turning self-reflection into a key part of his process.
Turning Struggles into Strengths: Early in his career, he reportedly struggled against zone coverage. Through film study and practice, he developed techniques like "pre-snap patience" and manipulating defenders, eventually making zone coverage one of his most efficient situations.
Valuing Reps: From his college days, he learned to maximize every practice repetition with full intensity, treating even a couple of reps like the "Super Bowl" to ensure quality practice over mere volume.
Mental Game: He believed the mental aspect of football was his "superpower" and focused heavily on mental toughness, discipline, and consistency to overcome any physical limitations and improve continually.
I want whatever anyone is smoking if they believe Tua does a fraction of these things!
He broke his right hip which included a posterior dislocation and a posterior wall fracture. It can take 6-12 months for the average person to recover from an injury this severe. The issue is that Tua is a left handed QB which means the force of his throws is created by torque from his right foot being planted and twisting his body.
I can guarantee, at the bare minimum, the hip injury took away velocity on his throws. He is lucky the medical staff on site was phenomenal and got his hip re-set on the field in under 5 minutes. The injury he suffered ends professional athlete’s careers.
I do not think Tua is lazy or unwilling to put in work. I think Grier drafted a guy based on who he was before a catastrophic injury and like 4-5 concussions and obviously he is a shell of the player he was as a 20 year old kid.
Exactly. I’ll never expect an NFL player to throw their family in the dumpster for the game like Brady did. It’s great to be dedicated and disciplined, but Brady was obsessive. I’ve honestly believed for years that Brady has Asperger’s.It’ll be interesting when Brady is older and reflects if all that was worth the consequences to his personal life.
God bless him… but he’s lousy.So just watched this. Thought it was a good break down of Tua.
I agree with most it's time to look for a replacement but thought some others would like to see this.