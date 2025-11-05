Truth about Tua

Its comparative, does Tua show up to work? Yea.



Does Tua do what former Superbowl champs have done to get better? 99.9% sure he hasnt.



Exhibit A -



Tom Brady frequently discussed his rigorous approach to football, emphasizing extensive film study, his proactive involvement in game planning with coaches (which included suggesting plays), and a relentless focus on turning his perceived weaknesses into strengths.



Film Study Habits



Brady was famous for his obsessive film study, viewing it as a core component of his success, especially since he felt he was not as physically gifted as other athletes.

Time Commitment: He often stated he would watch film "all day," sometimes for four or five hours straight without moving from his chair.

Focus on Detail: His study went beyond basic offensive plays. He would analyze the specific techniques and positioning of defensive backs and safeties to identify coverages and anticipate defensive schemes, a process his backups found baffling in its depth.

Preparation as a Superpower: He once mentioned, "I knew Kansas City's defense better than they knew themselves," illustrating his belief that preparation gave him a crucial edge.



Involvement in Play-Calling and Game Planning



Brady's deep understanding of the game meant he was heavily involved in weekly game plans.

Collaborative Approach: He worked closely with offensive coordinators like Josh McDaniels, keeping meticulous notes and suggesting plays he felt would be effective against specific defensive looks.

In-Game Adjustments: His preparation allowed him the confidence to make pre-snap adjustments, change routes, or audible plays on the field, which he felt made the game "easy" at times because he could exploit defensive tells.

Pushing Back on Reports: While it was widely understood he had significant input, Brady pushed back on reports that he made changes to game plans without coaches' consent, emphasizing the collaborative nature of the process.



Working on Weaknesses



Brady viewed challenges and even losses as opportunities to learn and grow, turning self-reflection into a key part of his process.

Turning Struggles into Strengths: Early in his career, he reportedly struggled against zone coverage. Through film study and practice, he developed techniques like "pre-snap patience" and manipulating defenders, eventually making zone coverage one of his most efficient situations.

Valuing Reps: From his college days, he learned to maximize every practice repetition with full intensity, treating even a couple of reps like the "Super Bowl" to ensure quality practice over mere volume.

Mental Game: He believed the mental aspect of football was his "superpower" and focused heavily on mental toughness, discipline, and consistency to overcome any physical limitations and improve continually.







I want whatever anyone is smoking if they believe Tua does a fraction of these things!