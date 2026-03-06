Trying to find a website for player rankings

Travis34
Curious if anyone can think of or knows what I'm trying to find. I seem to remember in past years I found a site where you could take the top 200-300 prospects and they took all of the rankings they could had an average draft spot out of the different sources, if that makes sense?
I tried googling it and searched around a few sites today but no luck. Maybe I'm just trippin but was hoping someone might recall
