Trying to predict which UDFA will make the team based on RAS scores

Round Position Name College RAS 2​ CB Cam Smith South Carolina 9.69​ 3​ RB Devon Achane Texas A&M 5.72​ 6​ TE Elijah Higgins Stanford 8.94​ 7​ OT Ryan Hayes Michigan 8.9​ UDFA TE Leonard Taylor Cincinnati N/A UDFA OT James Tunstall Cincinnati 6.85​ UDFA DB Keidron Smith Kentucky 7.19​ UDFA P Michael Turk Oklahoma 8.93​ UDFA EDGE Garrett Nelson Nebraska 7.07​ UDFA DL Anthony Montalvo UCF 9.27​ UDFA OG DJ Scaife Jr. Miami 7.49​ UDFA OT Alex Jensen South Dakota N/A UDFA WR Chris Coleman Cal Poly 6.98​ UDFA DE Mitchell Agude Miami 7.11​ UDFA S Ethan Bonner Stanford 9.24​ UDFA DL Randy Charlton Mississippi State 2.53​ UDFA DL Brandon Pili USC 3.59​ UDFA OT Jarrett Horst Michigan State 5.15​ UDFA TE Julian Hill Campbell 7.96​ UDFA RB Chris Brooks BYU 8.38​ UDFA LB Zeke Vandenberg Illinois State 7.88​ UDFA WR Daewood Davis Western Kentucky 6.26​ UDFA C Alama Uluave San Diego State 6.61​ UDFA S Bennett Williams Oregon 6.38​ UDFA LB Aubrey Miller Jackson State 4.23​ UDFA QB James Blackman FAU 6.43​ Minicamp Invite RB Aidan Borguet Harvard 6.53​ Minicamp Invite CB Datrone Young Duke 4.46​ Minicamp Invite OG Eric Abojei Wyoming N/A

If the mods want to merge this with the other UDFA thread no problem. This is simply a compilation of RAS scores to get an idea of what level of athlete we signed as UDFA's. The theory is that if they are elite athletes this may allow them a better chance to catch on. Similar to last year where Kader Kohou scored a 8.59. Here is a list of all of our drafted, UDFA and Minicamp invites along with their RAS scores:I looked at those that scored an 8 and above and compared them to a suggested comparable per the RAS site. Michael Turk scored high and I do believe he has a good chance to make it but I chose to ignore him for these purposes. Here are the three UDFA's and their suggested comparable. They all seem to be poor mans version of their comparable and some seem pretty unreasonable like the Chris Brooks one but I think it gives you an idea.All three seem intriguing but I think Anthony Montalvo looks to me like the one that may have the best chance based on our lack of depth at DT. I believe I read Fangio likes undersized DT's in situational pass rush roles. Again this is only assessing their athletic profiles and does not factor in tape and mental ability to process situations but I think it's an interesting subject to discuss.