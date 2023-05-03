Trying to predict which UDFA will make the team based on RAS scores

If the mods want to merge this with the other UDFA thread no problem. This is simply a compilation of RAS scores to get an idea of what level of athlete we signed as UDFA's. The theory is that if they are elite athletes this may allow them a better chance to catch on. Similar to last year where Kader Kohou scored a 8.59. Here is a list of all of our drafted, UDFA and Minicamp invites along with their RAS scores:
I looked at those that scored an 8 and above and compared them to a suggested comparable per the RAS site. Michael Turk scored high and I do believe he has a good chance to make it but I chose to ignore him for these purposes. Here are the three UDFA's and their suggested comparable. They all seem to be poor mans version of their comparable and some seem pretty unreasonable like the Chris Brooks one but I think it gives you an idea.
All three seem intriguing but I think Anthony Montalvo looks to me like the one that may have the best chance based on our lack of depth at DT. I believe I read Fangio likes undersized DT's in situational pass rush roles. Again this is only assessing their athletic profiles and does not factor in tape and mental ability to process situations but I think it's an interesting subject to discuss.
|Round
|Position
|Name
|College
|RAS
2
|CB
|Cam Smith
|South Carolina
9.69
3
|RB
|Devon Achane
|Texas A&M
5.72
6
|TE
|Elijah Higgins
|Stanford
8.94
7
|OT
|Ryan Hayes
|Michigan
8.9
|UDFA
|TE
|Leonard Taylor
|Cincinnati
|N/A
|UDFA
|OT
|James Tunstall
|Cincinnati
6.85
|UDFA
|DB
|Keidron Smith
|Kentucky
7.19
|UDFA
|P
|Michael Turk
|Oklahoma
8.93
|UDFA
|EDGE
|Garrett Nelson
|Nebraska
7.07
|UDFA
|DL
|Anthony Montalvo
|UCF
9.27
|UDFA
|OG
|DJ Scaife Jr.
|Miami
7.49
|UDFA
|OT
|Alex Jensen
|South Dakota
|N/A
|UDFA
|WR
|Chris Coleman
|Cal Poly
6.98
|UDFA
|DE
|Mitchell Agude
|Miami
7.11
|UDFA
|S
|Ethan Bonner
|Stanford
9.24
|UDFA
|DL
|Randy Charlton
|Mississippi State
2.53
|UDFA
|DL
|Brandon Pili
|USC
3.59
|UDFA
|OT
|Jarrett Horst
|Michigan State
5.15
|UDFA
|TE
|Julian Hill
|Campbell
7.96
|UDFA
|RB
|Chris Brooks
|BYU
8.38
|UDFA
|LB
|Zeke Vandenberg
|Illinois State
7.88
|UDFA
|WR
|Daewood Davis
|Western Kentucky
6.26
|UDFA
|C
|Alama Uluave
|San Diego State
6.61
|UDFA
|S
|Bennett Williams
|Oregon
6.38
|UDFA
|LB
|Aubrey Miller
|Jackson State
4.23
|UDFA
|QB
|James Blackman
|FAU
6.43
|Minicamp Invite
|RB
|Aidan Borguet
|Harvard
6.53
|Minicamp Invite
|CB
|Datrone Young
|Duke
4.46
|Minicamp Invite
|OG
|Eric Abojei
|Wyoming
|N/A
