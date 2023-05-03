 Trying to predict which UDFA will make the team based on RAS scores | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trying to predict which UDFA will make the team based on RAS scores

If the mods want to merge this with the other UDFA thread no problem. This is simply a compilation of RAS scores to get an idea of what level of athlete we signed as UDFA's. The theory is that if they are elite athletes this may allow them a better chance to catch on. Similar to last year where Kader Kohou scored a 8.59. Here is a list of all of our drafted, UDFA and Minicamp invites along with their RAS scores:

RoundPositionNameCollegeRAS
2​
CBCam SmithSouth Carolina
9.69​
3​
RBDevon AchaneTexas A&M
5.72​
6​
TEElijah HigginsStanford
8.94​
7​
OTRyan HayesMichigan
8.9​
UDFATELeonard TaylorCincinnatiN/A
UDFAOTJames TunstallCincinnati
6.85​
UDFADBKeidron SmithKentucky
7.19​
UDFAPMichael TurkOklahoma
8.93​
UDFAEDGEGarrett NelsonNebraska
7.07​
UDFADLAnthony MontalvoUCF
9.27​
UDFAOGDJ Scaife Jr.Miami
7.49​
UDFAOTAlex JensenSouth DakotaN/A
UDFAWRChris ColemanCal Poly
6.98​
UDFADEMitchell AgudeMiami
7.11​
UDFASEthan BonnerStanford
9.24​
UDFADLRandy CharltonMississippi State
2.53​
UDFADLBrandon PiliUSC
3.59​
UDFAOTJarrett HorstMichigan State
5.15​
UDFATEJulian HillCampbell
7.96​
UDFARBChris BrooksBYU
8.38​
UDFALBZeke VandenbergIllinois State
7.88​
UDFAWRDaewood DavisWestern Kentucky
6.26​
UDFACAlama UluaveSan Diego State
6.61​
UDFASBennett WilliamsOregon
6.38​
UDFALBAubrey MillerJackson State
4.23​
UDFAQBJames BlackmanFAU
6.43​
Minicamp InviteRBAidan BorguetHarvard
6.53​
Minicamp InviteCBDatrone YoungDuke
4.46​
Minicamp InviteOGEric AbojeiWyomingN/A

I looked at those that scored an 8 and above and compared them to a suggested comparable per the RAS site. Michael Turk scored high and I do believe he has a good chance to make it but I chose to ignore him for these purposes. Here are the three UDFA's and their suggested comparable. They all seem to be poor mans version of their comparable and some seem pretty unreasonable like the Chris Brooks one but I think it gives you an idea.

1683126822829.png

1683126837414.png

1683126850703.png

All three seem intriguing but I think Anthony Montalvo looks to me like the one that may have the best chance based on our lack of depth at DT. I believe I read Fangio likes undersized DT's in situational pass rush roles. Again this is only assessing their athletic profiles and does not factor in tape and mental ability to process situations but I think it's an interesting subject to discuss.
 
