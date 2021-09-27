Tua 1-0 Brisset 0-2

Tua in the first game when we were back up deep in our own territory leading only by one point at the end of the game, with the game on the line audible out the called play and through a great pass to Devante Parker.

That play help keep the drive alive and we never had to give the ball back to New England and we won the game.



Brisset after the Dolphins are winning 14 - 0 on the road does something no other quarterback in the history of the NFL has ever done. Completes a pass in the opponent's END ZONE for a safety! Tua would HAVE never thrown that pass!!

You do not call that play and if it is called you ignore it by calling timeout!!! That is the difference between the first game and the third game. If Tua played yesterday we more than likely would have won the game. It still would have been close

but there are too many low throws by Brisset that Tua would have hit as no one questions Tua's accuracy.