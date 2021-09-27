 Tua 1-0 Brisset 0-2 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua 1-0 Brisset 0-2

Tua in the first game when we were back up deep in our own territory leading only by one point at the end of the game, with the game on the line audible out the called play and through a great pass to Devante Parker.
That play help keep the drive alive and we never had to give the ball back to New England and we won the game.

Brisset after the Dolphins are winning 14 - 0 on the road does something no other quarterback in the history of the NFL has ever done. Completes a pass in the opponent's END ZONE for a safety! Tua would HAVE never thrown that pass!!
You do not call that play and if it is called you ignore it by calling timeout!!! That is the difference between the first game and the third game. If Tua played yesterday we more than likely would have won the game. It still would have been close
but there are too many low throws by Brisset that Tua would have hit as no one questions Tua's accuracy.
 
Winning is on the team unless you have a dominant QB that can carry the team unlike any QB that we have had in over 20 years.
 
Tua would have just got sacked instead or just thrown an INT.

Whats the point of this thread? To make tua look better? He is hurt… just let it go.

Brissett did enough to get us back in the game and give us a chance. The play calling sucked and we lost. At this point root for the phins, not one player.
 
Lol. You hate when people praise Tua.
 
So the starter is better than the backup, you say? Imagine that. I’m more concerned with how the starter compares to the top QBs in the league, not the backups.
 
My point is those two plays were critical plays to the games and Tua made the better decision. Brisset miss a number of plays to open receivers yesterday and the OLine did block better in the second half which gave him the opportunity for the comeback. I give Brissett credit for making some plays at the end but he missed too many plays during the game as to me it just equals out. We have only Won one game and Tua was the QB let's just admit we Tua and we need to let him develop. Josh Allen was horrible his first year and a half and look at Josh Alen now. Give Tua a break.
 
Wins are not a QB stat. Period. Having a great one can tip the balance but when you're barely scraping by in the games you do win with mediocre QB play, I find it really strange to start assigning wins that way.

As far as beating Oakland with Tua, he's done nothing in his career to suggest that. Might we? Sure, but no way can I say we win the game with him, he's barely better than Brissett if at all.

Know what else wins this game? Sanders making his FG in regulation or not calling that idiotic screen for a safety.
 
He laid out good examples of what Tua does better than Brissett. You don't like what he said so you immediately shoot it down by saying he would likely get sacked or thrown an interception. Read your own comment and just like the Phins don't look for reasons to hate a player without providing facts to back up your opinion.
 
  1. Wow! Wins are a QB stat it is a part of a measure we use to Judge Quarterbacks.
  2. Go watch the Arizona game last year where Tua goes head to with Kyler Murray and Won the game for us.
  3. A veteran QB should know not to throw that pass in the end zone Even Tua knows that. This is the point of this thread Tua made the better decision than a veteran QB in a major part of the game.
  4. Mac Jones through 3 interceptions yesterday at home is he still a better QB Tua...who knows but according to some here he was or is the second coming of Brady.
Some of the posts on these forums have to be by people who never played football. Tua is further along than Tannehill and most here hated Tannehill. Ryan seems to be doing fine
once he found an organization that believes in an Ol and a running game.
 
My jaw dropped on that screen play and alot of ugly language followed, that two pts turned out to be a game breaker.
 
