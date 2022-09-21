Tua #2 in Odds for MVP, and #2 in total QBR

PhinFan1968
Don't shoot the messenger...just linking a video.
And only 1.4 pts apart...surprising.Allen #1 and Tua #2 in QBR.
Crazy what one 4th quarter of a football game can do. Great to get this kind of pub
I'm having a hard time figuring out how Tua being 2nd in odds for MVP has any iota of impact on what the team's focus is. And yes, it's early, but it shows a potential shift in how the media views Tua, which is kinda surprising...that's all.This is getting out of hand already. Let's not assume way too ahead. We are discussing MVP when we are not even 9 games out. The team focus should be winning the division, and getting a head start early in the event we have unfortunate setbacks as a team such as injuries etc. The other focus is beating the bills, and remaining competitive against the best teams out there in the league. If we can win the division that would be huge.
This is true.
But a splashy first quarter of Football helps getting your name buzzing and put in consideration once it's time.
Specifically if you're not a Mahomes or Allen who has a longer pattern of MVP play.
Again, if Tua falls flat on Sunday, he is most likely out regardless of the rest of the season.
Allen could fall flat, but still be considered one of the best in the game.
So if Tua is in consideration by week 10, the start of the season is more important for him than guys like Allen and Mahomes IMO