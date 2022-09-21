Tua #2 in Odds for MVP, and #2 in total QBR

GRYPHONK said: This is true.



But a splashy first quarter of Football helps getting your name buzzing and put in consideration once it's time.



Specifically if you're not a Mahomes or Allen who has a longer pattern of MVP play.



Again, if Tua falls flat on Sunday, he is most likely out regardless of the rest of the season.



Allen could fall flat, but still be considered one of the best in the game.



So if Tua is in consideration by week 10, the start of the season is more important for him than guys like Allen and Mahomes IMO Click to expand...

I am very happy for Tua right now and there is a lot of mixed emotions going around the league, and even among our fans. In one side of the coin we are excited, the other side of the coin we want to see a pattern of consistency. A lot of credit is not being given to McDaniel imo but I am sure he wants it that way. Tua can win the MVP or not win it, quite frankly that doesn't matter to me. I been waiting for a Miami Super Bowl for a long time. The team has spent a lot of money in the roster we are currently seeing. If Tua is in consideration by week 10 then that means by week 10 we have a 2-3 game lead in our division, and a great record. If Tua ends up top 3 in qb stats by the end of the season and we make it to the playoffs then he should be considered for comeback player of the year and mvp as well. Last week he was very quick in his reads, and executed his best game ever even with pressure.