 Tua #2 in Odds for MVP, and #2 in total QBR | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua #2 in Odds for MVP, and #2 in total QBR

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
7,621
Reaction score
5,585
Location
Orlando, Florida
This is getting out of hand already. Let's not assume way too ahead. We are discussing MVP when we are not even 9 games out. The team focus should be winning the division, and getting a head start early in the event we have unfortunate setbacks as a team such as injuries etc. The other focus is beating the bills, and remaining competitive against the best teams out there in the league. If we can win the division that would be huge.
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
7,621
Reaction score
5,585
Location
Orlando, Florida
Retnuhrace said:
Crazy what one 4th quarter of a football game can do. Great to get this kind of pub
Click to expand...

It is starting to get out of hand. Let's not ignore Tua and the guys had a monster game but at the same time unlike the fans, the team isn't going to ride that win all week long, specially when we are gonna face a hot bills team that has our number.
 
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
4,563
Reaction score
4,242
After 2 weeks, it makes sense. Could change quickly after Sunday.

Hill I believe should be considered.
BArkley as well.

Right now Allen and Tua should be leading the pack. Based off of more than 1 quarter which is the new narrative.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

DF4L
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
5,143
Reaction score
10,428
Location
San Antonio
juniorseau55 said:
This is getting out of hand already. Let's not assume way too ahead. We are discussing MVP when we are not even 9 games out. The team focus should be winning the division, and getting a head start early in the event we have unfortunate setbacks as a team such as injuries etc. The other focus is beating the bills, and remaining competitive against the best teams out there in the league. If we can win the division that would be huge.
Click to expand...
I'm having a hard time figuring out how Tua being 2nd in odds for MVP has any iota of impact on what the team's focus is. And yes, it's early, but it shows a potential shift in how the media views Tua, which is kinda surprising...that's all.
 
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
4,563
Reaction score
4,242
juniorseau55 said:
This is getting out of hand already. Let's not assume way too ahead. We are discussing MVP when we are not even 9 games out. The team focus should be winning the division, and getting a head start early in the event we have unfortunate setbacks as a team such as injuries etc. The other focus is beating the bills, and remaining competitive against the best teams out there in the league. If we can win the division that would be huge.
Click to expand...

This is true.

But a splashy first quarter of Football helps getting your name buzzing and put in consideration once it's time.

Specifically if you're not a Mahomes or Allen who has a longer pattern of MVP play.

Again, if Tua falls flat on Sunday, he is most likely out regardless of the rest of the season.

Allen could fall flat, but still be considered one of the best in the game.

So if Tua is in consideration by week 10, the start of the season is more important for him than guys like Allen and Mahomes IMO
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
7,621
Reaction score
5,585
Location
Orlando, Florida
PhinFan1968 said:
I'm having a hard time figuring out how Tua being 2nd in odds for MVP has any iota of impact on what the team's focus is. And yes, it's early, but it shows a potential shift in how the media views Tua, which is kinda surprising...that's all.
Click to expand...

If he has a bad game he will be last in odds because history shows that Tua is probably the most critiqued qb in this league if we take out quarterbacks that are on a high payroll lol.
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
7,621
Reaction score
5,585
Location
Orlando, Florida
GRYPHONK said:
This is true.

But a splashy first quarter of Football helps getting your name buzzing and put in consideration once it's time.

Specifically if you're not a Mahomes or Allen who has a longer pattern of MVP play.

Again, if Tua falls flat on Sunday, he is most likely out regardless of the rest of the season.

Allen could fall flat, but still be considered one of the best in the game.

So if Tua is in consideration by week 10, the start of the season is more important for him than guys like Allen and Mahomes IMO
Click to expand...

I am very happy for Tua right now and there is a lot of mixed emotions going around the league, and even among our fans. In one side of the coin we are excited, the other side of the coin we want to see a pattern of consistency. A lot of credit is not being given to McDaniel imo but I am sure he wants it that way. Tua can win the MVP or not win it, quite frankly that doesn't matter to me. I been waiting for a Miami Super Bowl for a long time. The team has spent a lot of money in the roster we are currently seeing. If Tua is in consideration by week 10 then that means by week 10 we have a 2-3 game lead in our division, and a great record. If Tua ends up top 3 in qb stats by the end of the season and we make it to the playoffs then he should be considered for comeback player of the year and mvp as well. Last week he was very quick in his reads, and executed his best game ever even with pressure.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom