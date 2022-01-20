 Tua 2020 vs Tua 2021 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua 2020 vs Tua 2021

So if we're going to compare Tua with every other QB in the NFL, might as well compare him to the player he was last year. While there isnt any staggering in specific places, he did take a solid step up in his overall game. Its a good sign but we'd like to see him take a much bigger step next season. Solidifying the pass protection and adding a couple of explosive playmakers on offense should help him make that leap, and also improve the run game by default.

1642689038558.png

While Tua took a step back in INT%, he improved enough everywhere else to take a step up in both Rating(+3) and QBR(+6). From a QBR perspective, 50 is an average NFL player, which agree with the fact QBs with a rating between 90-50 win ~ 50% of their games. So there are still alot of questions to be answered, Tua did establish a solid floor, giving an offense that leaves alot to be desired in the talent compartment, average production in the passing game.

Here are is passing charts for 2020 an 2021 respectively.

1642689632518.png

1642689664078.png

Also worth noting that Tua got his accuracy back in 2021, his on target% was 74%(30th) last season and improved to 80% this season(5th). Lets hope the Fins offense as a whole takes a big step next season, you simply cant win in this league with average everywhere.
 
He definitely did improve in some areas. He also had the same bad habit of throwing a lot of eh...bad decisions and dropped INT.

Part of that is probably the line, but next year I'd like to see less of those "Hold your breath as the defender breaks on the ball" type passes. Every QB has some, im not saying it can never happen...just less.

Also I think with his quick release he really needs to work on his arm strength. It's not something that can't be moderately improved.

Currently he is releasing it quickly but by the time the ball reaches the WR on most plays he's lost that advantage and it's preventing YAC in some situations. When he gets his body behind it he gets plenty on the ball, but you can't count on a totally clean pocket in the NFL even with a decent line.
 
I can’t fault him for the increase in InT %. Everyone wanted him to take more chances down the field and throw up jump balls to these tall receivers and TEs. They wanted him to be a risk taker like Fitz, It comes with the territory. But all the other metrics show he’s steadily improving.
 
While I’d put my money on Tua never becoming a great QB, this is why I’m fine with giving him 1 more year if we can’t get an ARod type.

At the end of the day, might as well keep letting him go as long as he’s improving. If he plateaus or regresses next year then cut bait, but no issue with letting him ride as long as he’s trending up. Especially when factoring in that hip injury which hopefully is also improving (but my worry is it caused permanent damage that he’ll never recover 100% from)
 
GhostArmOfMarino said:
He definitely did improve in some areas. He also had the same bad habit of throwing a lot of eh...bad decisions and dropped INT.

Part of that is probably the line, but next year I'd like to see less of those "Hold your breath as the defender breaks on the ball" type passes. Every QB has some, im not saying it can never happen...just less.

Also I think with his quick release he really needs to work on his arm strength. It's not something that can't be moderately improved.

Currently he is releasing it quickly but by the time the ball reaches the WR on most plays he's lost that advantage and it's preventing YAC in some situations. When he gets his body behind it he gets plenty on the ball, but you can't count on a totally clean pocket in the NFL even with a decent line.
I dont think Tua makes that many bad decisions or bad throw relatively. When you check out his accuracy metrics, they show that he's top 5 of the league in ontarget% and 22nd in bad throw%(ie 21 QBs have a bigger % of bad throws). Whats problematic is it seems that all of his are in a specific area, the middle of the field. Good thing is, it makes it pretty clear as to what he needs to work on. I think its the biggest thing for him to take a big step next season.
 
mrbunglez said:
I can’t fault him for the increase in InT %. Everyone wanted him to take more chances down the field and throw up jump balls to these tall receivers and TEs. They wanted him to be a risk taker like Fitz, It comes with the territory. But all the other metrics show he’s steadily improving.
Yeah I actually said this multiple times before the season, the way this offense is set up, you absolutely have to increase the risk to move it, and INT% going up is inevitable.
 
GhostArmOfMarino said:
He definitely did improve in some areas. He also had the same bad habit of throwing a lot of eh...bad decisions and dropped INT.

Part of that is probably the line, but next year I'd like to see less of those "Hold your breath as the defender breaks on the ball" type passes. Every QB has some, im not saying it can never happen...just less.

Also I think with his quick release he really needs to work on his arm strength. It's not something that can't be moderately improved.

Currently he is releasing it quickly but by the time the ball reaches the WR on most plays he's lost that advantage and it's preventing YAC in some situations. When he gets his body behind it he gets plenty on the ball, but you can't count on a totally clean pocket in the NFL even with a decent line.
Surpringly, at times his mechanics got away from him. There were several interceptions that he threw flat-footed.

I wish he had finished stronger, because for about 5-6 games Tua was on a nice roll.

Of course, he also was able to avoid a lot of potential sacks with his escapability. And the offense was extremely limited.
 
NBP81 said:
I dont think Tua makes that many bad decisions or bad throw relatively. When you check out his accuracy metrics, they show that he's top 5 of the league in ontarget% and 22nd in bad throw%(ie 21 QBs have a bigger % of bad throws). Whats problematic is it seems that all of his are in a specific area, the middle of the field. Good thing is, it makes it pretty clear as to what he needs to work on. I think its the biggest thing for him to take a big step next season.
That's a fair way to put it. I think my issue vs other QBs might be that a lot of his seem to be in the defenders bread basket, not just questionable.
 
