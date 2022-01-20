Tua 2020 vs Tua 2021

So if we're going to compare Tua with every other QB in the NFL, might as well compare him to the player he was last year. While there isnt any staggering in specific places, he did take a solid step up in his overall game. Its a good sign but we'd like to see him take a much bigger step next season. Solidifying the pass protection and adding a couple of explosive playmakers on offense should help him make that leap, and also improve the run game by default.While Tua took a step back in INT%, he improved enough everywhere else to take a step up in both Rating(+3) and QBR(+6). From a QBR perspective, 50 is an average NFL player, which agree with the fact QBs with a rating between 90-50 win ~ 50% of their games. So there are still alot of questions to be answered, Tua did establish a solid floor, giving an offense that leaves alot to be desired in the talent compartment, average production in the passing game.Here are is passing charts for 2020 an 2021 respectively.Also worth noting that Tua got his accuracy back in 2021, his on target% was 74%(30th) last season and improved to 80% this season(5th). Lets hope the Fins offense as a whole takes a big step next season, you simply cant win in this league with average everywhere.