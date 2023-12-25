 Tua 4k - Most yards by a fin since 1994 ! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua 4k - Most yards by a fin since 1994 !

Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
11,834
Reaction score
11,819
Haven't seen this stat flying around yet, but this is officially the best season of Tua's career and the first time he has surpassed 4k yards. Crazily, this is the most yards by a fin QB in 30 years, when back in 1994 Marino threw for 4,453. Another 250 or so yards in the last 2 games and we go back to 1986! Game manager, noodle arm, Mac Jones is the same QB, Micah Parsons can throw to Tyreek my big fat white arse !! Gratz Tua, love you man and you'll deserve every penny you will get paid.

1703474289018.png
 
vcip said:
Tanney
Click to expand...
He didn’t say that no other Dolphin QB had thrown for over 4000 yards. He merely pointed out that this was the first time Tua has thrown for over 4000 yards and his total so far is more than Tannehill ever threw for as a Dolphin QB.

Tannehill did throw for over 4000 yards twice with the Dolphins but both those 4000 yard seasons were less yards than what Tua has thrown for so far this season.
 
Add in the fact that RT17 did not have a winning record in his 2 4K seasons, and look at Tua's completion percentage, ypa, TD/INT and qbr rating and it's not really much of a comparison.
 
Danny said:
Tua-4K passing
Mostert-1k Rushing
Hill-1K receiving
Waddle-1k receiving

not bad
Click to expand...

It's simply the best O we've seen since the prime Marino days, if Tyreek hadn't got hurt he would have had 2k too, pretty sure. We've done all this with a oline that has been ravaged with injuries, unlike the Jills who've been exceptionally lucky to has had ZERO injuries to their line !
 
