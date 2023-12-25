Tua 4k - Most yards by a fin since 1994 !

Geordie
Club Member
Haven't seen this stat flying around yet, but this is officially the best season of Tua's career and the first time he has surpassed 4k yards. Crazily, this is the most yards by a fin QB in 30 years, when back in 1994 Marino threw for 4,453. Another 250 or so yards in the last 2 games and we go back to 1986! Game manager, noodle arm, Mac Jones is the same QB, Micah Parsons can throw to Tyreek my big fat white arse !! Gratz Tua, love you man and you'll deserve every penny you will get paid.