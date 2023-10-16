Tua addresses Dolphin fans at the Rock !

He was asked what he thinks of the 15-2 home field record and why we are so good at home..



He says and I quote



“ I believe it’s the atmosphere that our fans create, it was very loud when the opposing team is on offense and third down, probably the loudest I’ve ever heard.”





I know I post these from time to time but I believe the fans at home can make a tangible difference in the outcome of a game and the energy that the players play with.



Comments start at the 3 min mark if y’all are interested.



Let’s get out to the stadium and get loud man, let’s help this team win the #1 seed so then we can just go freakin nuts.



Dont forget, if we’re in our seats early and we defer we got a packed house ready to stand and create the energy.



If we’re on defense after the half the same thing.



Sometimes people will say sit down, no, we’re not gonna sit man. We’re gonna do our part.



