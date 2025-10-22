 Tua admits he has trouble seeing over the o-line | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua admits he has trouble seeing over the o-line

I saw that in his press conference today, sounded like a real "give up" attitude.

One thing that hasn't made it to this board yet was Tua joking about the the interceptions in bunches comment that Omar threw at him a couple of weeks ago.

I know he was joking but seeing him actually laugh about it really sucked IMO
 
What if the Dolphins went with an all midget oline? They couldn’t play any worse and Tua may perform better have to come up with a new excuse.
 
I think Tua has mailed it in. He is making more money this year and next than most people will in a lifetime. He and his family will never lack of anything they desire if played right. I never hear him talk or mention a Super Bowl like most men in his position. I truly believe he has reached his lifelong goals and now will avoid taking chances with his health just to get through the next couple seasons...
 
