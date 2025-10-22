Tua admits he has trouble seeing over the o-line

Yeah I thought this was an old post getting bumped at firstHe's always said this
There's really a PR problem on the Dolphins because yes, he's said this. He's said this many times. How isn't there anyone in Dolphins PR smart enough to tell Tua to STOP saying this?
In the PR Dept? Try the whole dingdong organization!
I think Tua has mailed it in. He is making more money this year and next than most people will in a lifetime. He and his family will never lack of anything they desire if played right. I never hear him talk or mention a Super Bowl like most men in his position. I truly believe he has reached his lifelong goals and now will avoid taking chances with his health just to get through the next couple seasons...I saw that in his press conference today, sounded like a real "give up" attitude.
One thing that hasn't made it to this board yet was Tua joking about the the interceptions in bunches comment that Omar threw at him a couple of weeks ago.
I know he was joking but seeing him actually laugh about it really sucked IMO