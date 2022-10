BahamaFinFan78 said: I expect over these next few weeks, we will see a rise in players taken out and staying out for the rest of the game. Click to expand...

100%. Everyone is laser focused on this issue right now. They’re going to crack down. Anyone even suspected of a head injury, or who wobbles on their feet, will be held out.The thing is, at what point do the players themselves start getting vocal about this? It’s their union pushing this.I’m all for player safety. What I’m not for is theatre.