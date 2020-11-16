Tua after 3 games

NBP81
  • 6th in NFL in average time to throw
  • 4th in NFL in average completed air yards
  • 15th in intended air yards
  • 2nd in the NFL in Aggresiveness %(pct. of attemps into tight coverage)
Long story short, Tua gets rid of the ball at a top 5 rate, doesnt throw downfield more than average but compltes those passes at a top 5 rate throwing into top2 tight windows. All the while maintaining a 104 rating without throwing a single pick... And before someone pops in and advises Tua to stop forcing the ball into tight windows, keep in mind Parker, Williams and Gesicki are all in the bottom 10 of the league in average separation. Tight windows isnt a decision for Tua, its what he's dealing with.
 
I believe Fitzpatrick was #1 In aggressiveness when he was the starter. We really need to get some receivers who can get separation and create YAC. Love seeing Grant getting more playing time, seems like he's the only one who can create separation consistently.

Where do you get these numbers?
 
Yippi ka yay mother******!
quasi said:
I believe Fitzpatrick was #1 In aggressiveness when he was the starter. We really needed to get some receivers who can get separation and create YAC. Love seeing Grant getting more playing time, seems like he's the only one who can create separation consistently.

Where do you get these numbers?
He's 5th right now... This stat by itself tells you one of 2 things, the agressive nature of your QB or the ability of the receivers on the team to get separation as a whole. This is where the SEP stat can be helpful...

NGS | NFL Next Gen Stats

NFL’s Next Gen Stats captures real time location data, speed and acceleration for every player, every play on every inch of the field. Discover Next Gen Stats News, Charts, and Statistics.
nextgenstats.nfl.com nextgenstats.nfl.com
 
NBP81 said:
  • 6th in NFL in average time to throw
  • 4th in NFL in average completed air yards
  • 15th in intended air yards
  • 2nd in the NFL in Aggresiveness %(pct. of attemps into tight coverage)
Long story short, Tua gets rid of the ball at a top 5 rate, doesnt throw downfield more than average but compltes those passes at a top 5 rate throwing into top2 tight windows. All the while maintaining a 104 rating without throwing a single pick... And before someone pops in and advises Tua to stop forcing the ball into tight windows, keep in mind Parker, Williams and Gesicki are all in the bottom 10 of the league in average separation. Tight windows isnt a decision for Tua, its what he's dealing with.
Yep, unfortunately we don’t have the WRs who get separation, it’s just the hand we have to play now. And no better QB than a guy who’s highly accurate. It will probably hurt us at some point. Although I’d like to keep Parker we really need to draft two speed burners who can catch, don’t have to be physical beasts, just a couple of guys who can run after the catch. We also need a TE, I just don’t see Gisecki as a game changer. He catches the ball when open but pretty weak fighting for the ball.
 
So true and obvious. Miami needs someone who can separate at a better than NFL average rate. Smith, Chase or Waddle would do the trick in the draft. Pitts, although a TE, could make a lot of sense for Miami. I don't know what's out there in free agency, but would prefer the draft route since the talent is out there.

Tua did get away with a few throws yesterday, but overall he has played well. I absolutely love how he looks off defenders. He is very skilled at that.
 
Tua will throw more deep balls when he's a little more comfortable, and we give him some deep ball playmakers..

I'm incredibly happy with everything I've seen from him. I think I've seen 3 passes where I said bad throw to myself..
 
Tua is doing well and has lots to improve on. The game still needs to slow down a bit, but is doing great overall. Offensive execution needs to get better and that will happen over time as well.

Just keep working as he has his whole life and we’ll be holding a trophy one day. I firmly believe he is that dude.
 
I see Chan Gailey protecting Tua a lot from a play-calling standpoint, and I applaud that move. I see us protecting the QB very well and NOTHING could make me happier than to think we may have turned the corner with an OL Coach and (fins crossed!) our OL. But the things I expected and hoped to see from Tua are exactly what I'm seeing--excellent decision making and good accuracy.

Tua has thrown ZERO interceptions, and for a rookie, that is flat out amazing. He makes the right read and throws to the correct receiver the vast majority of time, which is also unusual for a rookie. I'm not convinced he's back physically yet, because his velocity is poor, but that will improve with time. His vision hasn't shown flaws reading the play yet, and that's important. Typically DC's will float in a DL or spy LB to show up where the rookie QB wants to throw the ball but that player is kinda out of position in a non-sensical spot, because the DC read the play and dropped someone into the dead zone to make an INT. Tua has avoided all of those. Sure, he'll get an INT. But being secure with the ball is important, and any QB who generates TD's (regardless of whether he is the guy scoring them with his hands or legs) and does not throw INT's, tends to win.

This. League. Is. About. Winning.

Fins Up! :ffic:
 
Tua right now is on the Brady/Wilson trajectory of being an elite game-manager that can make big plays when it matters. As he develops and they put playmakers around him, he will explode statistically like those other 2.

Brady and Russ also won very early in their careers and I think Tua is in the same kind of position to do just that.
 
NBP81 said:
  • 6th in NFL in average time to throw
  • 4th in NFL in average completed air yards
  • 15th in intended air yards
  • 2nd in the NFL in Aggresiveness %(pct. of attemps into tight coverage)
Long story short, Tua gets rid of the ball at a top 5 rate, doesnt throw downfield more than average but compltes those passes at a top 5 rate throwing into top2 tight windows. All the while maintaining a 104 rating without throwing a single pick... And before someone pops in and advises Tua to stop forcing the ball into tight windows, keep in mind Parker, Williams and Gesicki are all in the bottom 10 of the league in average separation. Tight windows isnt a decision for Tua, its what he's dealing with.
Exactly, and that's why I was a strong advocate of upgrading this receiving corps during the last draft while many on here said Miami's receivers weren't an issue. These guys they have now aren't a good match for what Tua's greatest strengths are. I would love to see Miami add receivers that could get open early and are great run after the catch to take advantage of Tua's exceptional accuracy and lightning fast release.
 
And Tua is at his best hitting WRs when they're open. We've got the contested catch guys on roster. But, let's get 1 to great separation guys (like he had at Bama) and we'll see this offense level up
 
Digital said:
I see Chan Gailey protecting Tua a lot from a play-calling standpoint, and I applaud that move. I see us protecting the QB very well and NOTHING could make me happier than to think we may have turned the corner with an OL Coach and (fins crossed!) our OL. But the things I expected and hoped to see from Tua are exactly what I'm seeing--excellent decision making and good accuracy.

Tua has thrown ZERO interceptions, and for a rookie, that is flat out amazing. He makes the right read and throws to the correct receiver the vast majority of time, which is also unusual for a rookie. I'm not convinced he's back physically yet, because his velocity is poor, but that will improve with time. His vision hasn't shown flaws reading the play yet, and that's important. Typically DC's will float in a DL or spy LB to show up where the rookie QB wants to throw the ball but that player is kinda out of position in a non-sensical spot, because the DC read the play and dropped someone into the dead zone to make an INT. Tua has avoided all of those. Sure, he'll get an INT. But being secure with the ball is important, and any QB who generates TD's (regardless of whether he is the guy scoring them with his hands or legs) and does not throw INT's, tends to win.

This. League. Is. About. Winning.

Fins Up! :ffic:
Where did this myth start? It's flat out bulls**t.
 
Tua's game yesterday was his worst so far... and that's a good thing. His worst game was pretty good. A rookie that only made 2 or 3 bad decisions? That's excellent. Most rookies make way more than that.
 
