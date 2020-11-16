Tua after 3 games

I see Chan Gailey protecting Tua a lot from a play-calling standpoint, and I applaud that move. I see us protecting the QB very well and NOTHING could make me happier than to think we may have turned the corner with an OL Coach and (fins crossed!) our OL. But the things I expected and hoped to see from Tua are exactly what I'm seeing--excellent decision making and good accuracy.Tua has thrown ZERO interceptions, and for a rookie, that is flat out amazing. He makes the right read and throws to the correct receiver the vast majority of time, which is also unusual for a rookie. I'm not convinced he's back physically yet, because his velocity is poor, but that will improve with time. His vision hasn't shown flaws reading the play yet, and that's important. Typically DC's will float in a DL or spy LB to show up where the rookie QB wants to throw the ball but that player is kinda out of position in a non-sensical spot, because the DC read the play and dropped someone into the dead zone to make an INT. Tua has avoided all of those. Sure, he'll get an INT. But being secure with the ball is important, and any QB who generates TD's (regardless of whether he is the guy scoring them with his hands or legs) and does not throw INT's, tends to win.This. League. Is. About. Winning.Fins Up!