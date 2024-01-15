Tua All 22 Film Review Of KC Game

phinsforlife
Author is a Dolphins fan. He concludes the following:
-Tua was not very good this game. The problem was not the playcalling. There were plays to be made. Tua either made bad throws to the right player, or made bad reads and threw to the wrong guy, too many times. "I have written this column almost every week for four years. Considering the stakes, this is one of the worst performances of Tagovailoa’s career."
-He concludes that in aggregate, Tua is a "good" QB, not an "elite" QB. This is what I would have said. Again, the author is a Dolphins fan, not a hater. "For a quarterback to be elite, there should be no debate. You should watch them play, and the feeling you get should be unmistakable. Tagovailoa had endless opportunities to take the next step this season, and he just didn’t do it. His lack of mobility, creativity, and arm talent limit what he can do on the field. When things don’t go according to plan — which happens constantly against good teams — Tagovailoa doesn’t have the juice to make something happen on his own. He’s just regular “good.” The only change in my opinion on Tagovailoa is I’m no longer optimistic he will take the next step. In fact, he looked worse each time he got a chance."
https://dolphinstalk.com/2024/01/tua-tagovailoa-all-22-review-wild-card-round-vs-kansas-city-chiefs/
