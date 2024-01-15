 Tua All 22 Film Review Of KC Game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua All 22 Film Review Of KC Game

Author is a Dolphins fan. He concludes the following:

-Tua was not very good this game. The problem was not the playcalling. There were plays to be made. Tua either made bad throws to the right player, or made bad reads and threw to the wrong guy, too many times. "I have written this column almost every week for four years. Considering the stakes, this is one of the worst performances of Tagovailoa’s career."

-He concludes that in aggregate, Tua is a "good" QB, not an "elite" QB. This is what I would have said. Again, the author is a Dolphins fan, not a hater. "For a quarterback to be elite, there should be no debate. You should watch them play, and the feeling you get should be unmistakable. Tagovailoa had endless opportunities to take the next step this season, and he just didn’t do it. His lack of mobility, creativity, and arm talent limit what he can do on the field. When things don’t go according to plan — which happens constantly against good teams — Tagovailoa doesn’t have the juice to make something happen on his own. He’s just regular “good.” The only change in my opinion on Tagovailoa is I’m no longer optimistic he will take the next step. In fact, he looked worse each time he got a chance."

https://dolphinstalk.com/2024/01/tua-tagovailoa-all-22-review-wild-card-round-vs-kansas-city-chiefs/
 
We all wish that Tua was "the guy". The reality is, he is not. Unless he get traded or retires, he'll still be our starting QB next because of his contract. IMO, unless McDaniel gets a good OL and changes the playbook to more of a power game, the results will be the same as this year.
 
This is an awful breakdown. I’m sorry but these route concepts and play calls are horrible. Constant swing passes where the runningback waits 4 yards behind the line of scrimmage is play design. He says Miami gets what they want in the int however doesn’t address the awful play design which has smythe running right where the throw to waddle was suppose to be. Now Tua has to make a much more difficult throw above the linebacker and in front of the safety in bad conditions… that’s not something you want to put your qb in especially after we had 2nd and inches on this drive and our idiot coach once again calls a quick screen 4 yards backwards.

Was there some plays left out? I’m sure every qb has plays left on the field however situational play call and the lack of positive short routes is comical for a “genius” coach. Everything is 20 yards downfield or backwards there’s no in between which should be your bread and butter in a bad condition game.

We need a much better oline and someone to call plays that aren’t the same thing over and over and pray it finally works. McDaniel is one of the worst in game coaches I’ve seen when it comes to adapting. Need some serious improvement on that end. With that said it’s only year 2 for McDaniel but he needs to have a big improvement on year 3 because his coaching is what killed us.

We can unjustly blame Tua but to me that makes no sense. He made difficult throws all year and executed at an elite level all year when the play calls were good and working, everyone thinks he just forgot how to play qb? No good teams adjusted to the play calls and there was nothing there. Rather than change it up and try something else mcdaniel doubled down and kept trying the same **** over and over again.
 
