Tua All 22 Vs. Jags



I really have nothing to say. Zero separation from our receivers. Mack Hollins looks like he has cement feet running his routes. Waddle runs only short routes, and Wilson's running the wrong route half the time. Jesse Davis or Eich is getting destroyed on the edge every play. And even with all of that, Tua is making extremely quick and decisive reads. Looking through the progressions and still manipulating the safety. I found a few errors. But out of 47 throws and 9 minutes of tape less than 5 mistakes is outstanding. Not running for the first and airmalling the improvised throw, waiting too long to throw the honeypot C2 look with Waddle on the sideline that results in the pick, throwing it to Waddle on double coverage instead of Ford down the post, and missing Geisciki on the quick glance route when he threw it to Gaskins. That's literally all the mistakes I could find. The Seam route to Smythe was Smythe's fault since he was turning the seam into a bender when he probably could have kept it as the seam. Mack Hollins on the deep fade turned it into a post when the safety was on top of it in the middle. Should've kept it to the boundary and it's probably a TD.



The rest of his game was absolutely flawless. And thats with the clowns Godsey dialing up less than 3 deep shots all game.



This video is the sad reality that Tua is surrounded by incompetence. I would love to hear some people who said Tua didn't play excellent actually give legit reasons. But I am sure they won't be able to.