Tua AMAZED Terrell Owens as FRESHMAN at Alabama

Starts at 1:30
Alabama WRs were confident enough in Tua that he could start as freshman. (Evidence shown in the damn NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME HE WON AGAINST GEORGIA)
Tua is a left handed Drew Brees. He's not biggest, fastest, strongest arm but damn it, he has top 5 ball placement accuracy in the league. And when you surround accurate ball placement with SPEEEEEEEEEEEEED, it'll make for beautiful offense to watch.
I'm not Dolphins fan but I like to see how teams around the league are developing.
Mike McDaniel offense with Tua leader with improve OLine and elite speed as targets. Top 8 offense in the league in 2022.
Already have top 8 defense in the NFL
Miami will make playoffs. When you have great talent with excellent coaching, more often than not, you're playoff team.
