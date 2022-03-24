 Tua AMAZED Terrell Owens as FRESHMAN at Alabama | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua AMAZED Terrell Owens as FRESHMAN at Alabama

Starts at 1:30

Alabama WRs were confident enough in Tua that he could start as freshman. (Evidence shown in the damn NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME HE WON AGAINST GEORGIA)

Tua is a left handed Drew Brees. He's not biggest, fastest, strongest arm but damn it, he has top 5 ball placement accuracy in the league. And when you surround accurate ball placement with SPEEEEEEEEEEEEED, it'll make for beautiful offense to watch.

I'm not Dolphins fan but I like to see how teams around the league are developing.

Mike McDaniel offense with Tua leader with improve OLine and elite speed as targets. Top 8 offense in the league in 2022.
Already have top 8 defense in the NFL

Miami will make playoffs. When you have great talent with excellent coaching, more often than not, you're playoff team.
 
This topic has been posted 3 different times now. Perhaps a moderator can merge the threads?

Here’s the first thread with all the replies:

Terrell Owens on True Freshman Tua: "Never seen anything like it."

Terrell Owens talks to Brennan Scarlett about Tua and the Fins. TO shares a story of training with the Alabama WRs a few years back. Tua was throwing for them. TO has "never seen anything like" what Tua could do as a true freshman on that day. Every ball on the money.
finheaven.com finheaven.com
 
The only thing I had an issue with is when TO asked Brennan Scarlett if he wants Tua on the team. He said yes but what else is he suppose to say?
 
