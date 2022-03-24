Tua AMAZED Terrell Owens as FRESHMAN at Alabama

Starts at 1:30



Alabama WRs were confident enough in Tua that he could start as freshman. (Evidence shown in the damn NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME HE WON AGAINST GEORGIA)



Tua is a left handed Drew Brees. He's not biggest, fastest, strongest arm but damn it, he has top 5 ball placement accuracy in the league. And when you surround accurate ball placement with SPEEEEEEEEEEEEED, it'll make for beautiful offense to watch.



I'm not Dolphins fan but I like to see how teams around the league are developing.



Mike McDaniel offense with Tua leader with improve OLine and elite speed as targets. Top 8 offense in the league in 2022.

Already have top 8 defense in the NFL



Miami will make playoffs. When you have great talent with excellent coaching, more often than not, you're playoff team.