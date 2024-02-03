 Tua and a SuperBowl | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua and a SuperBowl

Trade Viper

Trade Viper

Wicked Stop Hunter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 2, 2009
Messages
861
Reaction score
935
Location
The Palatial VIPER Ranch and Estate
Yes I did a search and nothing was close, if you don't like this tread, go away.

Much has been made of Tua's inability to "shine" on the BIG stage, also his arm strength, etc. Along with this, there are those who have stated that the Phins will never win a SuperBowl with him. While I never really "supported", I guess that is the right term, selecting a QB who had such a serious injury, and who really should not have played for two years, one year full rehab, the second year learning from Fitz, it is my view that saying this team cannot win a SuperBowl with him is Myopic, allow me to explain.

Only 13 QB's have won multiple SB's, keeping in mind that there have been 56 SB's up till now, the probabilities are very low that this can be achieved, in fact one might say the old saying "lightning in a bottle" applies. This means that 43 QB's have won one SB, this really boosts the probabilities in Tuas favor. In fact, if you look at the statistics, Tua has an excellent chance of winning a SB, believe it or not.

So lets look at some of the single winners to see how the stack up against Tua.

Nick Foles, Joe Flacco, Brad Johnson, Trent Dilfer, Mark Rypien, Jeff Hostetler, Doug Williams, Phil Simms, Jim McMahon, out of this group, I don't see anyone who was exceptional at their position. They were good, but not exceptional, but with that in mind they were good enough to win, obviously the TEAMS they were on, as a whole were exceptional, and this is what made the difference.

The multiple winners include Brady, Montana, Roethlisberger, Mahomes. All of these QBs are outliers, once in a generation talent, so we are now in the generation of Mahomes, and this being the case, it will be quite a few years before we see another like him. If he plays another 10 yrs, I might still be around to see the next great one, but to hope that out of 32 teams Miami catches the next lightning bolt, is a bit much for me. One in 32, not good odds, I'm not saying don't even try, just sayin.

Another thing that folks do not take into account is that the team wins, the players and coaches facilitate, this is why Dan and Jim Kelly, and others never won a SB, it was not them, it was the Team including coaches. That fact that Brady, Mahomes, Marino took the NFL by storm from the get-go, does not mean that Tua is a failure, these guys were outliers. Also, remember "teams" have ups and downs, last year the Bengals not the chiefs were AFC champs, so it also depends on the team, and not on just the QB.

So in the end, Tua has, in my opinion been playing for Two years, Mikey is putting together what he believes is a winning offense, I think this whole thing needs more time to cook, maybe 2 more drafts to see if Mikey's and Chris G's vision is valid. It is my viewpoint that Tua can win a SuperBowl, but will he depends on the "team" and not just him.

The Ever HEY Mikey VIPER
 
Tua has a fantastic win/loss record as a starting QB but when you look at that deeply you see a troublesome heavy-leaning loss record against quality or winning teams and that is concerning. I am not solely blaming him as it's a team effort but is he the guy who can take the team ahead when the chips are down? So far it's a no
 
It's definitely a team thing. Joe Montana was great, but his teams were stacked on both sides of the ball. Tom Brady rarely played for a team that didn't have a championship caliber defense. That allowed him to mostly be conservative.

It is a little concerning that Tua wasn't very good in the clutch this year. That was always close to automatic, and a reason I thought Miami could win big with him.

Anyway, I know there were a lot of injuries but I think he was too focused on Hill as well.

The Dolphins offensive line also isn't on par with the better teams.
 
artdnj said:
Tua has a fantastic win/loss record as a starting QB but when you look at that deeply you see a troublesome heavy-leaning loss record against quality or winning teams and that is concerning. I am not solely blaming him as it's a team effort but is he the guy who can take the team ahead when the chips are down? So far it's a no
Click to expand...
I think it's fair to question Tua. He really didn't play well down the stretch. There were a couple of games that were there for the taking where Tua didn't make plays at the end (KC and Buffalo during the season).

I do think the offensive line was part of the issue with Tua's internal clock making him rush plays at times. Was he overly concerned with injuries?

Obviously, he put up very impressive numbers overall.
 
I’m so glad someone else listed all of those meh QBs who won SBs while Marino, Elway, Kelly, Moon, Esiason etc were trying to push rocks up a hill. I feel like I’m the only one who gets that at times and sound like a broken record.

The ever trying to explain the NFC dominance of the 80’s to mid 90’s Shank
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I think it's fair to question Tua. He really didn't play well down the stretch. There were a couple of games that were there for the taking where Tua didn't make plays at the end (KC and Buffalo during the season).

I do think the offensive line was part of the issue with Tua's internal clock making him rush plays at times. Was he overly concerned with injuries?

Obviously, he put up very impressive numbers overall.
Click to expand...
agree and play-calling certainly didn't help on occasion. I would hope the next phase of development allows him some time to look at the D and adjust due to his intuition and have other outlets in his mind. I still don't see that command ala Brady (I know who has that innate intuition) whereas there is hustle to the line, attacking the opposition when a player goes down, quick snaps on possible reviews etc
 
The plays have to get in much quicker. All this snapping with no time left on the clock is stupid and it causes penalties, turnovers or just bad results. It gives the QB too much to worry about under the time constraints and it's killing our offense. On top of having less oline talent than the teams we were facing at the end of the year could be one of the reason the O took a face plant in Buffalo and KC. It is a rhythm killer.

Some of the stuff McD needs to do are just play a little old school football. Short yardage play calling has been another drive killer. Drops have hurt our offense as well as injuries. So draft a C and put Williams back at LG and get that oline up to speed for a change. Give the QB another half second to throw the ball and watch the improvement.
 
Statistics show that Tua has been a top 3 qb over the past two seasons and that is not debatable. Sure we didn’t beat “good” teams last year but there are reasons why and it’s not because of tua.
 
Good post.

People will always have their opinions. We can all look to plays that if they went a diferrent way everything changes.

Brock Purdy is a perfect example. Some thinks he's great, some thinks he benefits from his team.

Why is Purdy in the SB and Miami was a road team rather then home team in Wildcard round.

Tyreke Hill drops a perfect pass that would have went for a TD against Buffalo

AIYUK makes a once in a lifetime circus catch on what should have been am INT.

Both QBS played poorly. Yet ones WR made the play and the other didn't.

One gets credited for leading his team to a SB. The other gets to spend all off season reading or hearing how he's not clutch and can't win the big game

The TEAM NEEDS their QB to play well. As much as the QB needs his players to make plays.

Why is Josh Allen watching the SB at home? Because Diggs drops a perfect should be TD.

SF is not in the SB because of GREAT QB play. They are there because of a lucky bounce on a should be INT ad a miffed punt.

It's a team game. No 1 player is solely responsible for making the SB

So Miami can absolutely win and get to a SB with a QB like Tua.
 
Tua can get it done, it’s a TEAM sport
Hell. even Eli won 2
(And was MVP in both)
 
Of all of those non-exceptional QBs that won a Super Bowl, most of them were not recent since the league became far more favored to passing
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom