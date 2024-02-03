Tua and a SuperBowl

Yes I did a search and nothing was close, if you don't like this tread, go away.



Much has been made of Tua's inability to "shine" on the BIG stage, also his arm strength, etc. Along with this, there are those who have stated that the Phins will never win a SuperBowl with him. While I never really "supported", I guess that is the right term, selecting a QB who had such a serious injury, and who really should not have played for two years, one year full rehab, the second year learning from Fitz, it is my view that saying this team cannot win a SuperBowl with him is Myopic, allow me to explain.



Only 13 QB's have won multiple SB's, keeping in mind that there have been 56 SB's up till now, the probabilities are very low that this can be achieved, in fact one might say the old saying "lightning in a bottle" applies. This means that 43 QB's have won one SB, this really boosts the probabilities in Tuas favor. In fact, if you look at the statistics, Tua has an excellent chance of winning a SB, believe it or not.



So lets look at some of the single winners to see how the stack up against Tua.



Nick Foles, Joe Flacco, Brad Johnson, Trent Dilfer, Mark Rypien, Jeff Hostetler, Doug Williams, Phil Simms, Jim McMahon, out of this group, I don't see anyone who was exceptional at their position. They were good, but not exceptional, but with that in mind they were good enough to win, obviously the TEAMS they were on, as a whole were exceptional, and this is what made the difference.



The multiple winners include Brady, Montana, Roethlisberger, Mahomes. All of these QBs are outliers, once in a generation talent, so we are now in the generation of Mahomes, and this being the case, it will be quite a few years before we see another like him. If he plays another 10 yrs, I might still be around to see the next great one, but to hope that out of 32 teams Miami catches the next lightning bolt, is a bit much for me. One in 32, not good odds, I'm not saying don't even try, just sayin.



Another thing that folks do not take into account is that the team wins, the players and coaches facilitate, this is why Dan and Jim Kelly, and others never won a SB, it was not them, it was the Team including coaches. That fact that Brady, Mahomes, Marino took the NFL by storm from the get-go, does not mean that Tua is a failure, these guys were outliers. Also, remember "teams" have ups and downs, last year the Bengals not the chiefs were AFC champs, so it also depends on the team, and not on just the QB.



So in the end, Tua has, in my opinion been playing for Two years, Mikey is putting together what he believes is a winning offense, I think this whole thing needs more time to cook, maybe 2 more drafts to see if Mikey's and Chris G's vision is valid. It is my viewpoint that Tua can win a SuperBowl, but will he depends on the "team" and not just him.



The Ever HEY Mikey VIPER