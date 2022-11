Weather this weekend for the 49ers game is forecasted for rain. Was Tuas performance last year in the ice rain a "Flores" fluke? What does he and McDanial have to do to get out of SF witha win? With the 49ers run defense being elite we are going to have to rely on our wrs getting seperation. We need to add a Xtra TE and Fb to give Tua time to connect with them.