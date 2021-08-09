 Tua and Jaylen | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua and Jaylen

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
I have nothing to really say except that I love this pic. Two stars in the making. If you have anything bad to say about either of these two stay out and keep it to yourself please, that’s all I ask. Thanks and have a great night!

754F9E11-9239-460A-9D03-67D4A084EDD9.jpeg
 
Waddle looks a bit more sturdy than the Heisman trophy winner
 
Of the 3 top receivers, I have always felt that Waddle was the best fit for Tua. The other two may do well with their respective teams but our choice was all about Tua.
 
The Goat said:
I am legitimately concerned for my ability to control my potential trolling of other teams' fanbases if Tua balls out this year. I'm going to be COMPLETELY off the chain.
I want you to be completely unleashed and unhinged. Free rein, brother. Give em hell
 
claytonduper said:
Of the 3 top receivers, I have always felt that Waddle was the best fit for Tua. The other two may do well with their respective teams but our choice was all about Tua.
Tua throws a lot of short to intermediate throws, where Waddle thrives. I think Waddle was the best fit to pair with Tua for that reason.
 
I'm glad it looks like Waddle will work out, so many differing opinions during the draft.
 
mrbunglez said:
I have nothing to really say except that I love this pic. Two stars in the making. If you have anything bad to say about either of these two stay out and keep it to yourself please, that’s all I ask. Thanks and have a great night!

View attachment 82823
9E8B453B-83AC-4E77-9704-36F3791D2DB5.jpeg
There is No way Tua can succeed he can’t even see over the LOS - the passes will all be batted down - the other one don’t get me started he is even smaller

Tua won’t be able to locate him

It can’t be done!!!!! It can’t be done!!!
 
The Goat said:
I am legitimately concerned for my ability to control my potential trolling of other teams' fanbases if Tua balls out this year. I'm going to be COMPLETELY off the chain.
Don't expect me to be holding you back, but I may be leading the way - LOL
 
