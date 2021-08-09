Tua and Jaylen

mrbunglez
Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 10,841
- Reaction score
- 10,426
- Location
- West Palm Beach
Looks a hell of a lot faster too.......Waddle looks a bit more sturdy than the Heisman trophy winner
I am so glad we did not take D Smith.Looks a hell of a lot faster too.......
Waddle is a lot more stout than he sounds on paper (5’10” 182lbs). The kid definitely puts in the work in the weight room.Waddle looks a bit more sturdy than the Heisman trophy winner
I want you to be completely unleashed and unhinged. Free rein, brother. Give em hellI am legitimately concerned for my ability to control my potential trolling of other teams' fanbases if Tua balls out this year. I'm going to be COMPLETELY off the chain.
Of the 3 top receivers, I have always felt that Waddle was the best fit for Tua. The other two may do well with their respective teams but our choice was all about Tua.
I have nothing to really say except that I love this pic. Two stars in the making. If you have anything bad to say about either of these two stay out and keep it to yourself please, that’s all I ask. Thanks and have a great night!
View attachment 82823
I am legitimately concerned for my ability to control my potential trolling of other teams' fanbases if Tua balls out this year. I'm going to be COMPLETELY off the chain.