 Tua and Josh, best QBs in the AFCE | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua and Josh, best QBs in the AFCE

royalshank

royalshank

Joe Flacid is washed up. Zach Wilson looks lousy and Mac Jones is the QB who’s “limited”. Yes, these dudes are top 2 in the AFCE. Tua keeps getting better - continuing his “money” play in the 4th quarters. Allen is a stud and is awesome
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

royalshank said:
Joe Flacid is washed up. Zach Wilson looks lousy and Mac Jones is the QB who’s “limited”. Yes, these dudes are top 2 in the AFCE. Tua keeps getting better - continuing his “money” play in the 4th quarters. Allen is a stud and is awesome
I think the learning curve for Wilson is pretty steep. He may end up being good, but coming from BYU where you just don't face NFL talent, it's a tough mountain to climb.
 
D

degen

You're really going out on a limb there lol.

Allen is probably the best QB in the league, so yes he is the best in the division.

Tua is not Allen. But we don't necessarily need him to be.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

ANUFan said:
What about Mac Jones?

He was voted #85 out of 100 top players in the NFL
I have yet to see Mac Jones make any game changing plays. That's not a criticism as he's managed games and that's important. But watching Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen the last two weeks against Miami, there's just such a big difference with those types of quarterbacks.
 
V

vega51

SF Dolphin Fan said:
I have yet to see Mac Jones make any game changing plays. That's not a criticism as he's managed games and that's important. But watching Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen the last two weeks against Miami, there's just such a big difference with those types of quarterbacks.
Lamar and Allen are MVP players in the league, Jones is just a good QB
 
superphin

superphin

Josh Allen looked God-level the 1st 2 games but we showed the world he can bleed. I hope other teams take heed of our game plan and give the Bills a hard time.

giphy.gif
 
