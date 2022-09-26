Tua and Josh, best QBs in the AFCE

mrbunglez
I think the learning curve for Wilson is pretty steep. He may end up being good, but coming from BYU where you just don't face NFL talent, it's a tough mountain to climb.Joe Flacid is washed up. Zach Wilson looks lousy and Mac Jones is the QB who’s “limited”. Yes, these dudes are top 2 in the AFCE. Tua keeps getting better - continuing his “money” play in the 4th quarters. Allen is a stud and is awesome
I have mad respect for Josh Allen, the dudes gone through the same disrespect his first 2 years as Tua. These 2 QBs are going to terrorize the NFL for decades.View attachment 119219
I have yet to see Mac Jones make any game changing plays. That's not a criticism as he's managed games and that's important. But watching Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen the last two weeks against Miami, there's just such a big difference with those types of quarterbacks.What about Mac Jones?
He was voted #85 out of 100 top players in the NFL
Lamar and Allen are MVP players in the league, Jones is just a good QBI have yet to see Mac Jones make any game changing plays. That's not a criticism as he's managed games and that's important. But watching Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen the last two weeks against Miami, there's just such a big difference with those types of quarterbacks.