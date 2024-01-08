 Tua and McDaniel aint goin nowhere | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua and McDaniel aint goin nowhere

This thread is for the special people of Finheaven, you know the ones that throw temper tantrums and ride the short bus…

Tua and McD ain’t going nowhere… so buckle up fu$kers… and if you don’t like it, find your self another team- I think the real fans would be happy to see you move on to something that makes you happy… it’s pretty simple why they aren’t going anywhere so here, I’ll lay it out for you
- McDaniel has led us to back to back playoff apprarences, thats a big deal, especially for a Fin fan because playing in January is not the norm of the last 20 years for this team
- McDaniels offence is league leading in many categories- and will very likely continue to improve as coaches add to the playbook and players become more familiar with the scheme and its nuances
- Tua leads the league in several statistical categories
- Tua has shown improvement and progression each year he’s been in the league
- McDaniels oline inprovement is drastic- he may not have had a hand in the coaching but he got the right people there and schemed well
- defence has improved under McDaniel
- Tua is the starting Pro Bowl quarterback- when have you seen a team cut their Pro Bowl QB??
- And When has a new, 1st time head coach, got canned, or is even on the hot seat, after turning a perpetually mediocre team into playoff contenders in his first 2 years?
- Team is tight, and love McDaniel and Tua

What team in their right mind would cut ties with a young Pro Bowl QB and young offensive guru who took his team to the playoffs his first 2 years as an NFL head coach??

No fu$king team would. Period. They’d be fu$king crazy… Tua and McDaniel have a lot to prove, as do the Miami Dolphins as an organization. They rarely show up in big games, offence, defence and ST are inconsistent… Tua has a lot of sh1t he needs to work on, so does McDaniel… but the organization will not pull the plug now- this has a lot of potential, starting over just has a lot of questions

So all the ignorant fu$ktards spouting their asinine bullsh1t about cutting ties with Tua and McD- STFU- you have no clue what your talking about, and you’re embarrassing the fan base
 
McDaniel just has to make some changes next year with play calling and new special teams Coach. I think Fangio will be good for next year. Our Oline coach is great.
 
Maybe Tua and McDaniel should win a ****ing big game before people start blaming the fans for their failures. Crapping the bed tonight on their home field and handing the ****ing division to the Bills was a damn disgrace.
 
Let me guess. You're driving the short bus and not happy with your current salary.
 
Sorry, no. Tua and McDaniel can’t choke in big games a half dozen times in a single season and still get treated like fixtures. There’s clearly a problem, and it’s either the coaching or the players or both.
 
joenhre said:
Maybe Tua and McDaniel should win a ****ing big game before people start blaming the fans for their failures. Crapping the bed tonight on their home field and handing the ****ing division to the Bills was a damn disgrace.
I said you’re embarrassing the fan base… Jesus Christ dude
 
gfish24 said:
This thread is for the special people of Finheaven, you know the ones that throw temper tantrums and ride the short bus…

So all the ignorant fu$ktards spouting their asinine bullsh1t about cutting ties with Tua and McD- STFU- you have no clue what your talking about, and you’re embarrassing the fan base
granny with cat finger.jpg
 
Mcdaniel > Tua

give me McDaniel with an athletic QB, one who has an arm, who is mobile, and you'll have a winning franchise. McDaniel literally turned the most avg qb in the league into a pro bowler. Imagine what he could do with a real qb. we have the only qb in the league who cant run a qb sneak lmao
 
The good ole “it is the fans fault” thread! Read the same thread defending Sparano/Henne, Philbin/Runoffhemill, Gase/Runoffhemill, Flores/Fitzmagic. You would think by now Dolphins fans would be experts at spotting flawed coaches and QBs.
 
I salivate at the thought of a mobile, strong armed QB running in this McDaniel offense. Salivate like Homer Simpson
Salivating Homer Simpson GIF
 
- Tua threw the ball right to a Buffalo Bill when he had a chance to tie up the game.
 
As somebody who is totally rational:

The problem is there is a lack of results. Fun, exciting offense, HC, and QB. Top 5 in stats. What do they have to show for it?

Lose 5 in a row. Make it in the playoffs because Buffalo beats NE. Lose to the Bills with a 3rd string QB.

Have a 3 game lead over Buffalo. Choke against the Titans. Get humiliated by the Ravens and let Buffalo steal the division on your own field in front of hundreds of Bills fans.

If they don't beat KC, the team is still in the same situation. Questionable HC, quesitonable QB, let downs in December/January, and 0 wins in the playoffs.
 
We added a bunch of talent to an already talented roster and a healthy Tua took us from the 7 seed to the 6 seed. Great. Sign me up for 10 years of Tua. Get real. All we heard was if Tua was healthy we would've won big last year. He was healthy all year and the team made no real progress despite adding talent.
 
