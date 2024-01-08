Tua and McDaniel aint goin nowhere

This thread is for the special people of Finheaven, you know the ones that throw temper tantrums and ride the short bus…



Tua and McD ain’t going nowhere… so buckle up fu$kers… and if you don’t like it, find your self another team- I think the real fans would be happy to see you move on to something that makes you happy… it’s pretty simple why they aren’t going anywhere so here, I’ll lay it out for you

- McDaniel has led us to back to back playoff apprarences, thats a big deal, especially for a Fin fan because playing in January is not the norm of the last 20 years for this team

- McDaniels offence is league leading in many categories- and will very likely continue to improve as coaches add to the playbook and players become more familiar with the scheme and its nuances

- Tua leads the league in several statistical categories

- Tua has shown improvement and progression each year he’s been in the league

- McDaniels oline inprovement is drastic- he may not have had a hand in the coaching but he got the right people there and schemed well

- defence has improved under McDaniel

- Tua is the starting Pro Bowl quarterback- when have you seen a team cut their Pro Bowl QB??

- And When has a new, 1st time head coach, got canned, or is even on the hot seat, after turning a perpetually mediocre team into playoff contenders in his first 2 years?

- Team is tight, and love McDaniel and Tua



What team in their right mind would cut ties with a young Pro Bowl QB and young offensive guru who took his team to the playoffs his first 2 years as an NFL head coach??



No fu$king team would. Period. They’d be fu$king crazy… Tua and McDaniel have a lot to prove, as do the Miami Dolphins as an organization. They rarely show up in big games, offence, defence and ST are inconsistent… Tua has a lot of sh1t he needs to work on, so does McDaniel… but the organization will not pull the plug now- this has a lot of potential, starting over just has a lot of questions



So all the ignorant fu$ktards spouting their asinine bullsh1t about cutting ties with Tua and McD- STFU- you have no clue what your talking about, and you’re embarrassing the fan base