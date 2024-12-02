Tua and McDaniel Joined At The Hip?

I understand why people are calling for McDaniel's head. The object of course, is to make the team better with a new coach, and hopefully win playoff games and a Super Bowl. I am in no way claiming McDaniel is a sufficiently good HC.



However, the QB is an incredibly important part of making the team better. Tua has had his best years under McDaniel. McDaniel has all sorts of issues, but I don't think how has handled Tua is one of them. Tua has already admitted he was somewhat broken by Flores (understandably), and McDaniel helped rebuild his confidence. McDaniel has also designed the entire offensive system around Tua's strengths. McDaniel has done a nice job in this regard (he is really a glorified OC). He has built the offense to maximize Tua's strengths, and minimize his weaknesses. Exactly what a coach should do, although many often don't. At any rate, the proof is in the pudding, Tua has had his best years by far under McDaniel.



If McDaniel gets the boot, and an outside head coach is brought in, it is likely the Dolphins staff turns over as well (including the defensive staff again, which is another issue).



Do you think it is likely that Tua is better or worse with a new staff and system around him? This is an important question, because the QB is a really important part of achieving those goals. If the QB gets worse, it is hard for the team to be better with roughly the same personell, which is going to be the case next year.



The argument for worse is pretty straightforward. I kind of made it above, and then changing staffs and systems are always a challenge for players. Then of course, there is always a good chance the new coach we hire is a bum, no matter how compelling the hire is on paper, which tends to happen around here every single time. I guess there is an argument that Tua can maintain his performance because he has now matured and knows what to do. I am not sure what the argument is for better, but it may involve a new GM, with things rebuilt in the trenches, and all of that stuff, but that takes years. If there is another argument for better I am curious to hear it.



My suspicion is the organization shares the same fears about what happens to Tua and the offense if McDaniel goes. I think like most, they care about the business side of things as much as they do winning, and they know as long as the offense stays intact and looks pretty good most of the time, at home, at least, the business side of the football team will remain fine. I think the front office loves the video game aspect of the team for home games, at least, and that is sufficient for them. This is kind of what they want. I think. It was sure good enough for them to take ticket prices way up, so from their perspective, it kind of worked, regardless of how last season ended.



To me it feels like McDaniel and Tua are joined at the hip. I do not think they can break this thing up. They both have new deals as well, which they both got at the same time, which I also think is no coincidence and speaks to how the organization views the relationship between Tua and McDaniel. I do not think McDaniel is going anywhere. And sadly, I have already said the same about Grier.