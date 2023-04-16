 Tua and Shania Twain | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua and Shania Twain

Canada’s own Shania Twain with our Savior TT. What a splendid photo! 🇨🇦🇺🇸🌺🐬

Thanks! MrBunglez 👻🤠

Hey the USFL action is pretty darn good! Better than the XFL for sure… Maybe the winners of each league should play each other? Haha, the QB for Birmingham is Magoo! Mr.Magoo, I’d like ta intraduce ya to MrBunglez!!

Hey Mr.Magoo’s pretty darn good… He just ran for 14 yards! Wonder if we got Mr. Magoo…wood ‘93 and Chadder stop the doom’n’gloom? 🤔 We could get Sternberger too, TE Birmingham Stallions🐴. I’m gonna scout their OLINE REAL HARD now… We might be able to find that elusive missing peace(s)! Stay tuned!!!
 
Last edited:
StevieY1

StevieY1

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 26, 2021
Messages
4,070
Reaction score
5,363
Age
63
Location
Oil City
djphinfan said:
That’s not Shania Twain
Yes, it is. I should know… I’m Canadian.

“Warriors” 🌉 Steph Curry. Klay Thompson. Dramond Green. Jordan Poole. Andrew Wiggins 🇨🇦🇺🇸
 
Last edited:
