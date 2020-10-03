Tua and the Alabama system.

claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
1,562
Reaction score
821
Anxious for our game tomorrow with Seattle, my mind wanders anything football. Prior to the draft, I had some reservations about Tua. His ability to remain healthy after his hip injury and coming from such a prolific Alabama Program. Since the draft, this young man has been nothing but impressive, skills (with the limited viewing) and his leadership/maturity.

With today's impressive performance by Matt Jones of Alabama, some pre-draft thoughts of Tua being a system QB have resurfaced. Again, just a slow Dolphins day and waiting for kick-off tomorrow.
 
outlawd2u

outlawd2u

Pro Bowler
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 5, 2004
Messages
5,323
Reaction score
1,453
Jones having a good game means absolutely nothing in reference to Tua.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom