Tua and the Alabama system.

Anxious for our game tomorrow with Seattle, my mind wanders anything football. Prior to the draft, I had some reservations about Tua. His ability to remain healthy after his hip injury and coming from such a prolific Alabama Program. Since the draft, this young man has been nothing but impressive, skills (with the limited viewing) and his leadership/maturity.



With today's impressive performance by Matt Jones of Alabama, some pre-draft thoughts of Tua being a system QB have resurfaced. Again, just a slow Dolphins day and waiting for kick-off tomorrow.