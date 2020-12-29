Tua and The Offense

Hi! I am brand new to this site and I have seen some differing opinions on the offense and our "Flying Hawaiian"



I think any experience that he does get is only going to help him moving forward, especially when we get a new influx of talent. I see a lot of hesitation on his part when he has to hold the ball I think this could be the Oline though.



You saw how effective we were when Flowers was not in the lineup we were able to really move the ball. Gas-Can had a good game, but you could tell that the holes were hard to come by based on what Ahmed did last week.



With Kindley gone, a lot of the pressure seemed to be coming from where Flowers was located. I think Flores wants to run the ball and just have Tua not turn the ball over, and it usually works if it is consistent. I think that next year we are going to try and fix that and bypass the Wide Reciever that we need, we have guys that are good but we can't really seem to get them the ball, so we try and rely on the running game.



I would not have an issue if we strengthen the line next year and do what Dallas did with Prescott. A strong running back whether that be the draft or a FA pick up (Think Aaron Jones) and just allow Tua to do what he does best and work of a strong running game.



We are not going to have the 4 verticals like had at Alabama, most teams outside of KC don't have that. Even KC schemes a lot of their guys open too which makes it seem like they are running free all the time. Parker is a good deep threat and Williams is not bad either, but the fact that they cannot stay healthy is concerning, we aren't gonna overhaul that position in the offseason either. So the next best thing we can do is transform into a power running team, which means finding the missing pieces to the offensive line.



Not sure if Flowers can be moved but if he can't we can at least try and fix the center position and possibly replace Jesse Davis. Plenty of good RB coming out to make this work Najee Harris would probably be my pick followed up by Travis Etienne.



It's doable but, we need to realize that the team is set up to have Fitz at the helm and until both him and Gailey are gone it's not gonna change. I think Gailey will be gone after this year and we will see a different offense next year.



I know that was long-winded, but I wanted to put my thoughts on the team right now.



Fins Up!