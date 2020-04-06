Tua and two tackles

The above should be the direction of round 1. At 18/26 or any scenario of trading down or up (from round 2), the Dolphins need to land two book-end tackles. Miami had the 32nd ranked offensive line last year. They are investing in a qb in round 1. If you are shopping for pasta, you must pick up the meatballs and sauce. Getting Karas and Flowers is not enough. Who here believes in Jesse Davis and Julian Davenport? Defensive-ends line up all over the field. In addition, you need to draft a RT very early, because he is your blind-spot tackle for Tua, being a lefty. And since Tua is injury-prone, you need a LT for a right-handed qb. Miami should use this draft and stop the bleeding of their two biggest issues, qb and Oline.