Tua and Watson

I've watched football for over 30 years religiously.



Tua may not complete 50 yards bombs yet but in year 2 he has top 10 level accuracy on short to 20 yard passes. Chad Pennington made a good carrear on a similar play style. And I'm not too sure that Tua can't throw deep balls well. We don't have a line that can regularly give plays time to develop to throw bombs. Its his 2nd year for gods sakes. Tua looks a hell of a lot better this year than Tannehill did in his 2nd season and Tannrhill had the backing of the head coach, which Tua doesn't not to mention the Watson distraction.



Tua, if given the time to develop; and the right coach and talent around him, can win a bunch of games in this league, even if his deep ball never becomes elite. Hes got good pocket presence too and decent scambling ability.



His only red flag to me is the injury stuff. Hes gotta stay on the field.