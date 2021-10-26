 Tua and Watson | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua and Watson

Mitchell_NY

The more the rumors come out, the less chance we have to get watson. Tua will be fine at quarterback. It is the rest of the descisons that are mindblowing bad. Will Fuller is a thief. Devante Parker is another thief. We have 2 legit weapons for tua. Mike and Waddle. The rest are garbage and wouldnt start on any other team,

If we trade for watson, the price is 3 firsts and 2 seconds, plus you have to trade tua. we are going to have to get rid of some other expensive players also.

Bryon Jones is Garbage and he should be cut. He isnt a difference maker.

Guy literally never does anything.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

I've watched football for over 30 years religiously.

Tua may not complete 50 yards bombs yet but in year 2 he has top 10 level accuracy on short to 20 yard passes. Chad Pennington made a good carrear on a similar play style. And I'm not too sure that Tua can't throw deep balls well. We don't have a line that can regularly give plays time to develop to throw bombs. Its his 2nd year for gods sakes. Tua looks a hell of a lot better this year than Tannehill did in his 2nd season and Tannrhill had the backing of the head coach, which Tua doesn't not to mention the Watson distraction.

Tua, if given the time to develop; and the right coach and talent around him, can win a bunch of games in this league, even if his deep ball never becomes elite. Hes got good pocket presence too and decent scambling ability.

His only red flag to me is the injury stuff. Hes gotta stay on the field.
 
