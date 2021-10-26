Tua and Watson

Mitchell_NY
Rookie
- Joined
- Dec 3, 2008
- Messages
- 117
- Reaction score
- 21
The more the rumors come out, the less chance we have to get watson. Tua will be fine at quarterback. It is the rest of the descisons that are mindblowing bad. Will Fuller is a thief. Devante Parker is another thief. We have 2 legit weapons for tua. Mike and Waddle. The rest are garbage and wouldnt start on any other team,
If we trade for watson, the price is 3 firsts and 2 seconds, plus you have to trade tua. we are going to have to get rid of some other expensive players also.
Bryon Jones is Garbage and he should be cut. He isnt a difference maker.
Guy literally never does anything.
If we trade for watson, the price is 3 firsts and 2 seconds, plus you have to trade tua. we are going to have to get rid of some other expensive players also.
Bryon Jones is Garbage and he should be cut. He isnt a difference maker.
Guy literally never does anything.