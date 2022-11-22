 Tua and Zach Wilson -passer rating stats | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua and Zach Wilson -passer rating stats

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
19,555
Reaction score
20,219
It's amazing how successful the New York Jets have been considering the struggles of Zach Wilson at quarterback. That New York is in the hunt is hard to believe.

It's a catch 22 for the coaching staff. The Jets probably win yesterday if they went to their backup White at the half. But they obviously want to see if Wilson can develop.

I wouldn't doubt that Bill Bellichick finds a replacement for Mac Jones next offseason. That was probably the worst quarterbacking for both teams in an NFL game this season.
 
DOC ZINGO

DOC ZINGO

Walk Nasty Baby
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
208
Reaction score
594
Age
51
Location
Columbus Ohio
That game was hard to watch!!
Just reading about the Jets coach not commenting about if Elroy Jetson will start next week.
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
4,991
Reaction score
4,489
Age
49
Location
Largo, Florida
SF Dolphin Fan said:
It's amazing how successful the New York Jets have been considering the struggles of Zach Wilson at quarterback. That New York is in the hunt is hard to believe.

It's a catch 22 for the coaching staff. The Jets probably win yesterday if they went to their backup White at the half. But they obviously want to see if Wilson can develop.

I wouldn't doubt that Bill Bellichick finds a replacement for Mac Jones next offseason. That was probably the worst quarterbacking for both teams in an NFL game this season.
Click to expand...

Wilson played well for a stretch when he came back from injury.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom