Tua and Zach Wilson -passer rating stats

It's amazing how successful the New York Jets have been considering the struggles of Zach Wilson at quarterback. That New York is in the hunt is hard to believe.



It's a catch 22 for the coaching staff. The Jets probably win yesterday if they went to their backup White at the half. But they obviously want to see if Wilson can develop.



I wouldn't doubt that Bill Bellichick finds a replacement for Mac Jones next offseason. That was probably the worst quarterbacking for both teams in an NFL game this season.