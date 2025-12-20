Tua as a back up QB next year

First off, I have been off of the Tua being our starter for a while. I wish Ewers or even Wilson would have been given an earlier opportunity. I honestly wish Tua's contract was not such a cap killer in releasing him, but it is.



Tua did not win a national championship as a starter at Alabama, he did it coming off of the bench. Tua's demise IMHO is related to physical diminishment. However if he did not have to take the daily grind of being a starter, perhaps he could regain some of his ability he showed in the past, coming off of the bench. If we cut him, not only are we going to take a huge cap hit for 2 years....but also have to pay a backup QB another 5-8 million a year.



Hopefully Ewers will show something. If he does, keeping Tua under the current Grier created situation might be an option. I know a lot of people (actually including myself) just want to move on from Tua, but keeping him as a back up might be our best option.