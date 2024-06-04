 Tua at it again: Messi is messy | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua at it again: Messi is messy

fin007

fin007

Provost at Hardball University
Club Member
Joined
Dec 30, 2021
Messages
2,532
Reaction score
4,421
Age
114
Location
Proxima Centauri
Slow news day and period so here it goes.

www.palmbeachpost.com

Where do Messi, Tua Tagovailoa rank on our Top 10 sports stars in South Florida list?

Where to Tua Tagovailoa and Messi rank on our list of Top 10 sports stars in South Florida?
www.palmbeachpost.com

I don’t care for soccer too much. Interesting outcome though. Didn’t think it would come out that way.

More reason for Grier to get this deal done so team can focus on getting ready to whoop some azz in 2024.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom