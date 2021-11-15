 Tua > Baker Mayfield? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua > Baker Mayfield?

Baker Mayfield is the MOST over rated QB in the game. It is always another players fault with him. They shipped off the “trouble maker” in OBJ and Baker did what he does **** the bed and came up with some INJ to try and deflect.
 
I legit think that offense is better without OBJ. It's not that OBJ isn't a talented WR who still has gas in the tank, it's just that he was never a great fit for what Kevin Stefanski wants to do.
 
Although I’m admittedly very pro-Tua I’m not a huge Tua fanboy and you couldn’t convince me to swap Tua for Mayfield under any scenario.

You could argue that Cleveland has one of the best rosters on paper in the entire league and they’re getting nowhere fast. While we’re trying to figure out which WR’s are gonna suit up for Miami each week, Mayfield hasn’t been able to make it work with an amazing stable of RB’s, Beckham, Landry, and 3 quality TE’s at his disposal.
 
If he doesn’t prove to be better than Mayfield we’ll need to move on. Not a Baker fan. It would be interesting to see what Tua could do with the best line and running game in the NFL. We KNOW how Baker looks without it.
 
Absolutely Tua would be so much better with the Browns Oline, receivers (our top guys are always injured), running game and coaches. Tua is still developing despite all these deficiencies. The ONLY knock and a big one is Tua's durability.
 
If you put Tua in Cleveland then Tua would be better with their lineup. Tua here and Mayfield there is a fair comparison. Baker on this team would be terrible! In short Tua is better.
 
If Tua can make it thru the rest of the year without being injured again is the key. Like someone said durability behind a horrible line is the biggest issue.
 
I can get onboard with this. I’m still not 100 percent that Tua can be elite but if the roles were reversed we would be seeing John Beck levels of incompetence from Mayfield on this Miami team. Tua would be thriving on that Cleveland team.
 
