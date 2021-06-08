 Tua Bandwagon........Adam Schein (The Schein Nine) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Bandwagon........Adam Schein (The Schein Nine)

andyahs

andyahs

Miami Dolphins

2020 record: 10-6

Don't jump off the Tua Tagovailoa bandwagon! Sure, he's no Herbert. Miami should've drafted Herbert. But that's water under the bridge. And I remain a staunch supporter in Tua's ability. Last year, he was A) coming off a major hip injury; B) entering the NFL amid a global pandemic that erased normal offseason workouts and preseason games; and C) surrounded by a lackluster offensive cast. The humble signal-caller was very disappointed with his rookie season when he spoke to me on SiriusXM Radio before the Super Bowl, but all things considered, I thought it was a pretty typical first-year campaign, with ups and downs. It was normal. Now, he knows the deal. He knows the offense. He gets a full offseason. And he can lead.

Oh, and did I mention that the Dolphins just drafted his old Alabama teammate, Jaylen Waddle? The explosive playmaker will have a Tyreek Hill-like impact on the offense. And Miami also added Will Fuller in free agency; when healthy, the guy's a true home run hitter. Put those two alongside DeVante Parker, and suddenly, Tua's cooking with gas in the passing game.

Brian Flores received my vote for Coach of the Year last season. And his defense, which allowed the sixth-fewest points in football in 2020, will be stingy once again. First-round pick Jaelan Phillips could be just what the doctor ordered on the edge-rushing front.

The division is tough. The conference is tougher. But I warn you: Never sell a Flores-led team short.

PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

what will these people be saying if this turns out to be completely incorrect moving forward?
That's what I'm looking for in 2023 and beyond...how will these 2 compare. I was on the fence before that draft, willing to be happy with either of them (but I'll admit, had Tua not gotten hurt, he'da been my #1 hands down).

Gonna be interesting to see how it all plays out. I think the Tua's 2021 is going to be outstanding, and not by rookie standards.

Barring season-ending injury for either, I say Tua outdoes Herbert in 2021 (not even counting wins...a team stat).
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Heh! If Tua turns out to be the next Drew Brees, I'll always be here saying, "I had my doubts". I'll wear my, "I was wrong" t-shirt and I'll laugh about it as we win games.

Being wrong is part of being alive.
 
Heh! If Tua turns out to be the next Drew Brees, I'll always be here saying, "I had my doubts". I'll wear my, "I was wrong" t-shirt and I'll laugh about it as we win games.

Being wrong is part of being alive.
You have a 'I was wrong t-shirt?' :shrug:

Does your wife have one? :NUTS:
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Heh! If Tua turns out to be the next Drew Brees, I'll always be here saying, "I had my doubts". I'll wear my, "I was wrong" t-shirt and I'll laugh about it as we win games.

Being wrong is part of being alive.
Depends on his pacing...if he picks it up but the game slows at a slow/steady pace, does the team have the patience? It may be a case of needing 3 or 4 years to start REALLY standing out, a luxury many teams don't provide.

I'm only saying this as a worst-case scenario from my view. I think he blows up this year, and I'll need pics of the shirt! :)
 
AMakados10

Dolphins have set Tua up to be successful.

It'll be interesting to see how the Fins respond to something they haven't had to during the rebuild... expectations!
 
