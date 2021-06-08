Tua Bandwagon........Adam Schein (The Schein Nine)

circumstances said: what will these people be saying if this turns out to be completely incorrect moving forward? Click to expand...

That's what I'm looking for in 2023 and beyond...how will these 2 compare. I was on the fence before that draft, willing to be happy with either of them (but I'll admit, had Tua not gotten hurt, he'da been my #1 hands down).Gonna be interesting to see how it all plays out. I think the Tua's 2021 is going to be outstanding, and not by rookie standards.Barring season-ending injury for either, I say Tua outdoes Herbert in 2021 (not even counting wins...a team stat).