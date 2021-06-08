Tua Bandwagon........Adam Schein (The Schein Nine)

andyahs
Miami Dolphins
2020 record: 10-6
Don't jump off the Tua Tagovailoa bandwagon! Sure, he's no Herbert. Miami should've drafted Herbert. But that's water under the bridge. And I remain a staunch supporter in Tua's ability. Last year, he was A) coming off a major hip injury; B) entering the NFL amid a global pandemic that erased normal offseason workouts and preseason games; and C) surrounded by a lackluster offensive cast. The humble signal-caller was very disappointed with his rookie season when he spoke to me on SiriusXM Radio before the Super Bowl, but all things considered, I thought it was a pretty typical first-year campaign, with ups and downs. It was normal. Now, he knows the deal. He knows the offense. He gets a full offseason. And he can lead.
Oh, and did I mention that the Dolphins just drafted his old Alabama teammate, Jaylen Waddle? The explosive playmaker will have a Tyreek Hill-like impact on the offense. And Miami also added Will Fuller in free agency; when healthy, the guy's a true home run hitter. Put those two alongside DeVante Parker, and suddenly, Tua's cooking with gas in the passing game.
Brian Flores received my vote for Coach of the Year last season. And his defense, which allowed the sixth-fewest points in football in 2020, will be stingy once again. First-round pick Jaelan Phillips could be just what the doctor ordered on the edge-rushing front.
The division is tough. The conference is tougher. But I warn you: Never sell a Flores-led team short.
