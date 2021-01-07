Tua being slighted among the future of AFC QBs

Michael Smith: Lamar Jackson has playoff pressure due to QB landscape in AFC The AFC is stacked with young quarterback talent for many years to come.

They talk about the future of the AFC being the best of the best in terms of QB. One thing I notice is while the article is naming the QBs, the of course slight Tua."And Justin Herbert, how about Joe Burrow rehabbing," Smith continued. "It’s Mahomes, it’s Allen, it’s Jackson, it’s [Ryan] Tannehill, it’s Baker [Mayfield],. It’s Herbert, it’s Burrow, it’s Watson, it’s going to be Trevor Lawrence, and maybe Justin Fields. There are so many teams with enviable QB positions, and that’s just the AFC."It's poised to be one of the most talented, interesting conferences in terms of quarterbacks, maybe in the history of the NFL"Good ole Dolphin slights.. here's to a fast offseason.