Tua Benched Ewers to Start

I'm ready. Maybe he looks bad, maybe he doesn't but we've seen enough from Tua. And zach has been in the league for a bit too and he didn't show much in preseason. Time to see what the young guy can or can't do and if he has potential before end of this season. So that miami can gauge if they should draft a qb next year or build up the team and go with Ewers atleast next year and go with a qb in 2027 or not if ewers shows he can play into next year.
I’m all on board with this. This sends a message to the team that everyone is accountable for their play and Tuas has not been acceptable. I’m not expecting much from Ewers but I’d like to think he can do better than a 40 passer rating through 3 quarters while the game is still somewhat competitive.