Tua Big Stage

Fin-nut76
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 12, 2023
- Messages
- 81
- Reaction score
- 137
- Age
- 47
- Location
- Rhode Island
Let me first say I'm a tua guy. He's a good kid and easy to route for. I think you can win a super bowl with tua. Anyway.....
I feel like this is a really big opportunity, of course for the dolphins in general, but for tua specifically. National spotlight. Marquis opponent. Ultimately as long as they win - how they do it doesn't matter. But if the young man balls out, makes plays, elevates his team and leads them to a win, that would be sweet. I know it doesn't matter what the country or media think, but it would still be pretty satisfying to see all the bouquets tossed his way. If even only for a week....
I feel like this is a really big opportunity, of course for the dolphins in general, but for tua specifically. National spotlight. Marquis opponent. Ultimately as long as they win - how they do it doesn't matter. But if the young man balls out, makes plays, elevates his team and leads them to a win, that would be sweet. I know it doesn't matter what the country or media think, but it would still be pretty satisfying to see all the bouquets tossed his way. If even only for a week....