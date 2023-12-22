 Tua Big Stage | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Let me first say I'm a tua guy. He's a good kid and easy to route for. I think you can win a super bowl with tua. Anyway.....

I feel like this is a really big opportunity, of course for the dolphins in general, but for tua specifically. National spotlight. Marquis opponent. Ultimately as long as they win - how they do it doesn't matter. But if the young man balls out, makes plays, elevates his team and leads them to a win, that would be sweet. I know it doesn't matter what the country or media think, but it would still be pretty satisfying to see all the bouquets tossed his way. If even only for a week....
 
This game is not on Tua alone. Stop with that nonsense.
 
I didn't mean it like that at all. You completely misinterpreted my point. He just has to play his part. As long as they win that's all that matters. I believe I already said that in the initial post. But if he does play really well, makes big plays in big moments, it would be very nice to see the 180 from the media and some fans. D@mn some of you guys love to fight. Chill out and give people the benefit of the doubt before responding like an a$$hole.
 
I agree w you. It would be great if he plays well and gets recognized for it. Let’s be honest - he hasn’t played that great on national games so far in his career. You didn’t even say that. I did 😂
 
