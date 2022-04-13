Tua Biggest jump as 3rd year QB

Yoodakine56
Cam Jordan- "Tua has poise, Herbert gets rattled.
Bruschi- "needs to see what Tua can do with everything theyve done for him."
Other than this current offseason, does Bruschi realize Tua hasnt had everything these past 2 years? I mean compared to the other 3 QBs.
