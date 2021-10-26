 Tua By Quarter | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua By Quarter

Marino2.0

The Tua debates have been beaten to death, but one thing that hasn’t really been discussed is how Tua’s performance—and really the entire offense’s performance—has fallen apart in the second quarter as opposed to the rest of the game.

Tua currently has the highest 4th quarter passer rating of any qualifying quarterback since 1994.

For this season, his efficiency ratings in Quarters 1, 3, and 4 place him near the top of the league and almost identical to Kyler Murray.

Meanwhile, his efficiency ratings in the second quarter are absolute bottom of the league, right next to Zach Wilson.

Obviously, this is weird. One reasonable explanation is that it’s just random/fluke, and over time, his second quarters will look better and his other quarters will look worse and they’ll all revert to the mean.

But is there more to it? I certainly have felt like our playcalling—which sucks for four quarters a game—sucks particularly badly in the second quarter. It feels to me like we get an early lead, then try to basically ball-control our way to victory on a 7-point lead until we fall behind and need to open it up again.

Any thoughts on whether it’s random vs. playcalling, or something else entirely?
 
It definitely has felt that way. Every single game practically - get early lead, shell up, get doors blown off, crawl back at the end but too little too late.

At some point it can’t keep being a coincidence. Coaching is largest culprit.
 
Marino2.0

That’s exactly how I feel. And I just don’t understand it. If the fans can recognize it, the coaching staff must, too. How can they think they’re going to sit on a 7-point lead for three quarters? Do they think this defense is way better than it is?
 
