Going back to Marino's rookie year, I recall that Shula trusted him enough to allow him to call 3rd down plays.. obviously was a great idea and worked. you think Flores and the new OC would even consider this? assuming they are all in on Tua, I would like to see this happen. He obviously would call plays he's comfortable with. what do you think?????? i'm not sure ANY young QB's (since Marino) called their own plays