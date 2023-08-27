 Tua cam, what Tua sees. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua cam, what Tua sees.

Armchair QBs, who get to watch the game from above the action, complain that their guy didn’t see an open receiver all the time. Or, that the QB didn’t get through the progression fast enough.

This angle really demonstrates how little time there is, how limited their vision is, and how hard it is to be a QB.

Some day, there will be tech to pinpoint where the qb was looking too, because this view is only half the visual story.

I wonder if any teams are using the Vive Pro devices for training since they can track eye movement….
 
Videos like this really show why shorter QBs have struggled in the NFL. I’m not even referring to Tua; imagine how much less guys Kylar Murray and Bryce Young see. It also shows how teams beat our offense late last season; bump small WR off routes and you destroy timed throws.
 
