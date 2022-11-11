“Tua can’t play against man coverage.”

Not surprising, but I don't know what you do as a D. Tua is dicing zone defenses - moving LB's with his eyes, getting the ball out before they can react.
On the 4th down Miami missed to Gesicki, Chicago played man but doubled both Hill and Waddle. Gesicki couldn't separate vs man. Maybe that's the best plan? I don't think it'd slow the offense much. I think Tua and McDaniel would find answers, but it might be the best of the bad options.
But, yeah, it's amazing because the OL is still bad, but it doesn't matter too much, because Tua gets the ball out so quick, and he's making the right read consistently, and he's pushing the ball downfield.