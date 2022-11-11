“Tua can’t play against man coverage.”

Stoobz said: That's the funniest one of all.



While he still locks on from time to time as QBs are wont to do, Tua is routinely looking at several options, more so than most QBs I see. Click to expand...

Right.Like with any QB, sometimes the first read is there. So he goes to it.But the idea that he can’t or never goes beyond a first or second read was never an actual thing. Just invented because people see what they want to see,If those that truly believe he’s a one or two read QB really were interested in discovering whether their belief is justified — there are plenty of breakdown videos by qualified experts such as Dan Orlovsky, Kurt Warner, JT O’Sullivan, and others demonstrating many plays where Tua got to a 3rd or 4th read. Or created the play when things broke down (another common criticism by the same people).IIRC the TD pass to Cracraft where he came back across the field from right to left was one of those plays as was the game-winning TD to Waddle against the Ravens. Tua scanned the field from right to left and Waddle was #3 or #4.