“Tua can’t play against man coverage.”

mrbunglez said:
This argument of once the defense drops the zone coverage and starts man coverage, he sucks……
Yeah debunked.
What crazy person made that argument?

I’m guessing the same person/people that said he can’t throw deep. Or that he is one-read QB.

The masses should know by now not to listen to those people.

Here’s the thing, no team wants to play man coverage against Miami. But the RPO game kinda pushes defenses in that direction.

They’re in a tough situation either way.
 
EJay said:
What crazy person made that argument?

I’m guessing the same person/people that said he can’t throw deep. Or that he is one-read QB.

The masses should know by now not to listen to those people.

Here’s the thing, no team wants to play man coverage against Miami. But the RPO game kinda pushes defenses in that direction.

That's the funniest one of all.

While he still locks on from time to time as QBs are wont to do, Tua is routinely looking at several options, more so than most QBs I see.
 
Stoobz said:
That's the funniest one of all.

Right.

Like with any QB, sometimes the first read is there. So he goes to it.

But the idea that he can’t or never goes beyond a first or second read was never an actual thing. Just invented because people see what they want to see,

If those that truly believe he’s a one or two read QB really were interested in discovering whether their belief is justified — there are plenty of breakdown videos by qualified experts such as Dan Orlovsky, Kurt Warner, JT O’Sullivan, and others demonstrating many plays where Tua got to a 3rd or 4th read. Or created the play when things broke down (another common criticism by the same people).

IIRC the TD pass to Cracraft where he came back across the field from right to left was one of those plays as was the game-winning TD to Waddle against the Ravens. Tua scanned the field from right to left and Waddle was #3 or #4.
 
Not surprising, but I don't know what you do as a D. Tua is dicing zone defenses - moving LB's with his eyes, getting the ball out before they can react.

On the 4th down Miami missed to Gesicki, Chicago played man but doubled both Hill and Waddle. Gesicki couldn't separate vs man. Maybe that's the best plan? I don't think it'd slow the offense much. I think Tua and McDaniel would find answers, but it might be the best of the bad options.

But, yeah, it's amazing because the OL is still bad, but it doesn't matter too much, because Tua gets the ball out so quick, and he's making the right read consistently, and he's pushing the ball downfield.
 
