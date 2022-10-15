 Tua Clears Protocol | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Clears Protocol

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said QB Skylar Thompson "exceeded expectations" in his debut against the Jets last week.​

Thompson will make his first career start Sunday after playing all but one snap in Week 5. The Dolphins could have forced the Vikings to prepare for both Thompson and Teddy Bridgewater (questionable, concussion), but made the surprising decision to announce Thompson as the starter, with the rookie taking all the first-team reps in practice this week. Miami could be without LT Terron Armstead (questionable, toe) in Week 6, but the matchup is playable for Thompson, with the Vikings allowing the 12th-highest EPA per dropback and over eight yards per attempt. Thompson had PFF's sixth-highest deep passing grade this preseason and accounted for 95 yards in DPI last week.
 
So clearing protocol allows you to get back on the field, but it doesn't allow you to stay on the field? I'm so confused by this protocol they have.
 
