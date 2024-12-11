How is Tua clutch if he plays poorly in just about every critical game of his 5 year NFL career? Yea there's a few here and there like the Buffalo game a few weeks ago where he plays well, but it's few and far between. What about the first Buffalo game this year, or the last Buffalo game last year when we needed the win for the division and he throws a terrible ball into double coverage near the end of the game killing our season.



If there was a re-draft today Burrow, Herbert, Love and Hurts would all get drafted ahead of Tua.



Let's worry about not being the least valuable QB of the 5 drafted in the first 2 rounds of Tua's draft, and winning a damn meaningful game for once in his professional career before we gloat about how clutch and accurate Tua is. Outside of delusional Dolphins fans, nobody cares because the Dolphins are irrelevant. A lot of that is on Tua and his inability to be clutch and stay on the field.