Tua cold weather

xSxPxHx

xSxPxHx

Tua has been lights out! No longer in doubt for me that Tua is the guy! I admit I had my doubts on Tua, and I am happily eating crow. I have all the confidence in the world he can go toe to toe with other top O's in the league. He has the benefit of the doubt of having 1 bad game, all top QBs usually have a bad game here or there, except for Mahomes, dude is on another level. Tua though, needs to prove he can win in cold weather. That is the final thing he needs to do. I'm looking forward to him answering the call and finally take all the receipts in the NFL. I am noticing all media now shifting the conversation of...

Can Tua do it in cold weather?

Also, probably one of the most ill responsible comments I've heard regarding our offense. I would think as an analyst you have endless amount of data to research player history. COLON COWARD had said wait and see if Tyreek Hill is able to do this in cold weather.......


Did this dumb@$$ forget he came from KC? smh...
 
Meh... get the 1st seed, problem solved... Easy game!
 
Can Tua do it while drinking a Dr. Pepper?
 
The think is, it's not uncommon for young qbs to struggle in their first taste of playoff football. That's happened to several eventual hall of famers. But we all know if Tua loses or plays poorly a bigger deal will be made of it. I just hope the team and Tua don't let that crap into their head.. I know they'll hear it, but just do put any value in it. I would say Flores believed all the crap that was being said by the national media last year, but part of me thinks it was the other way around. The national media bought all the crap Flores was pushing about Tua behind the scene.
 
He got a sweatshirt, put that on under the uni, as fast as he scoring, he ain’t gonna get cold.
Chunk a couple 20 yarders to Waddle and a deep ball to Hill.
Go to the sideline and stand next to the heater.
 
Coward tends to hitch his car to what others say, and repeat it as his own opinion, I am guessing nobody talked about KC, and how cold it get there, so he was clueless as usual.

You can write all Colin knows about football on a miniture post-it.
 
Maybe not calling 75% pass plays with only 2 receivers running patterns. That should help
 
More than just Tua in bad weather we need a consistent run game. Not too many QBs winging it around the yard in windy, snowy, rainy weather etc Hopefully he can make some improvements if it’s only cold

I really think we got a steal with Wilson Jr I hope he can really unlock our run game
 
