Tua cold weather

Tua has been lights out! No longer in doubt for me that Tua is the guy! I admit I had my doubts on Tua, and I am happily eating crow. I have all the confidence in the world he can go toe to toe with other top O's in the league. He has the benefit of the doubt of having 1 bad game, all top QBs usually have a bad game here or there, except for Mahomes, dude is on another level. Tua though, needs to prove he can win in cold weather. That is the final thing he needs to do. I'm looking forward to him answering the call and finally take all the receipts in the NFL. I am noticing all media now shifting the conversation of...



Can Tua do it in cold weather?



Also, probably one of the most ill responsible comments I've heard regarding our offense. I would think as an analyst you have endless amount of data to research player history. COLON COWARD had said wait and see if Tyreek Hill is able to do this in cold weather.......





Did this dumb@$$ forget he came from KC? smh...