Tua concussion

It was before his injury even moreso nowHis career is in doubt. This team is a flaming disaster
F offIt was before his injury even moreso now
When you have incompetence at the decision making level it's hard to overcome
How long do you think he'll be out for?
Hoping for the best at just missing Seattle.
wasnt even hit he concussed himself. lowered his head into the DBs chest who was just standing there. and that concussed tua? something aint right with him....How long do you think he'll be out for?
Hoping for the best at just missing Seattle.