Tua concussion

How long do you think he'll be out for?

Hoping for the best at just missing Seattle.
 
Just from a human standpoint who cares about him since he's a great guy, it may be better if retires for his wife and kids. I don't say that because of football. Other QBs in this league are not getting concussed this much.
 
It was before his injury even moreso now

When you have incompetence at the decision making level it's hard to overcome
 
Hang em up Uce. Do the right thing for your health, your family and the Dolphins.
 
Oct 20th vs colts would be my guess. May be able to squeak 2 wins vs Seattle/pats/titans.

Guardian cap is a must, no idea why he didn’t wear one to start this year.
 
wasnt even hit he concussed himself. lowered his head into the DBs chest who was just standing there. and that concussed tua? something aint right with him....
 
